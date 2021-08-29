Tickets on sale for Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's new season

As it celebrates its 40th anniversary season, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is shaking things up with two programs for 2021-2022: a Classical Series and a Pops Series.
Season tickets are on sale now for either series as well as for the full season combining both series.
In addition, tickets for individual programs have gone on sale at the MSC Box Office.
Here is a look at the Classical Series:
Summer Nights, Oct. 17, Rudder Auditorium — One of College Station’s gifts to the opera world, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke joins the symphony for “Summer Nights” by French Romantic composer Hector Berlioz.
Also on the program will be Felix Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture” and Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10.”
Wind Serenades, Nov. 14, Rudder Theatre — The Brazos Valley Symphony will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Serenade No. 10, K. 361,” “Gran Partita,” as well as Richard Strauss’ “Serenade in E-flat major, Op. 7” and Antonin Dvorák’s “Serenade for Wind Instruments, Op. 44.”
Romantic Piano, Feb. 27, Rudder Auditorium — Canadian pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin unites with the symphony for Frédéric Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, Op. 21.” Richard-Hamelin won the Krystian Zimerman Prize at the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw.
Also on the program will be Gabriel Fauré’s “Pavane in F-Sharp minor, Op. 50” and Jean Sibelius’s “Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43.”
Latin Flavor, March 27, Rudder Auditorium — The Brazos Valley Symphony will perform Aaron Copland’s “Three Latin-American Sketches,” Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4” — a nod to symphony Music Director and Conductor Marcelo Bussiki’s Brazilian roots — and Alberto Ginestera’s “Suite from the Ballet Estancia, Op. 8a.”
Season tickets for the four concerts on the Classical Series are $200, plus a $10 handling fee. They are available from the symphony website at bvso.org.
Student season tickets for the Classical Series are $125, plus a $5 processing fee.
Patrons who purchase tickets for the full Classical Series may purchase tickets to the popular Brazos Valley Symphony Holiday Concert for $40 each.
The Pops Series includes:
Holiday Pops Concert, Dec. 12, Christ United Methodist Church in College Station — This event has become a holiday “must” for many families throughout the Brazos Valley and most often sells out. The Brazos Valley Symphony will be joined by musicians from throughout the area to present holiday favorites as well as a few surprises.
The Music of Queen, Jan. 30, Rudder Auditorium — Bussiki and the symphony’s professional musicians will unite with a full rock band to “rock you” on such hits by Queen as “We are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
ABBA, The Concert, April 24, Rudder Auditorium — Joining the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be the top ABBA tribute group in the world to perform some of the Swedish hitmaker’s most popular songs, such as “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen” and “S.O.S.”
Season tickets for the full three-concert Pops Series are $220, with a $10 processing fee. Student season tickets for the Pops Series are $190 plus a $5 processing fee. They are available at bvso.org.
Season tickets for the full Classical Series and Pops Series season are $399.50 for adults and $310 for students, available at bvso.org. There is a $10 processing fee for adults and $5 for students.
Season tickets for the full season and the Classical Series are on sale from the symphony office through Oct. 14. Pops Series season tickets are on sale through Dec. 9.
Tickets for individual concerts are on sale at the MSC Box Office, boxoffice.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234. Individual tickets for Classical Series concerts are $55 for adults, $30 for college students and $20 for high school students and younger.
Ticket prices for the Classical Series will be higher at the door.
For more information, call the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra office at 979-696-6100.
Individual tickets for the Holiday Pops Concert are $40 for adults, $30 for college students and $20 for high school and younger.
For “The Music of Queen” and “ABBA, the Concert,” individual tickets range from $65 to $105.
For more information, call the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra office at 696-6100.