Tickets on sale for Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's new season

The Music of Queen, Jan. 30, Rudder Auditorium — Bussiki and the symphony’s professional musicians will unite with a full rock band to “rock you” on such hits by Queen as “We are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

ABBA, The Concert, April 24, Rudder Auditorium — Joining the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be the top ABBA tribute group in the world to perform some of the Swedish hitmaker’s most popular songs, such as “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen” and “S.O.S.”

Season tickets for the full three-concert Pops Series are $220, with a $10 processing fee. Student season tickets for the Pops Series are $190 plus a $5 processing fee. They are available at bvso.org.

Season tickets for the full Classical Series and Pops Series season are $399.50 for adults and $310 for students, available at bvso.org. There is a $10 processing fee for adults and $5 for students.

Season tickets for the full season and the Classical Series are on sale from the symphony office through Oct. 14. Pops Series season tickets are on sale through Dec. 9.