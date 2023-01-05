Three suspected in Tuesday homicide in College Station

The College Station Police Department has targeted three suspects from a homicide that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Police obtained security camera footage which showed three masked males carrying firearms knock on the door and force entry into the doorway, which resulted in a shooting.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers provided images of the three suspects Thursday afternoon and posted them on social media.

During the incident, Rashawn Jones, a 26-year-old man from Bryan suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.