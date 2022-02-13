Three running in Republican primary for Brazos County district clerk

Garcia said his priorities are the same from when he ran in 2018: public service, service to the courts, employee efficiency and retention.

Garcia said he’s proud of opening up the communication between departments as well as the effort to preserve records in the office that date to the 1800s. The staff has imaged 36 of 79 index books in a secure, disaster-safe binder.

“These records are important to the history of Brazos County, and they are still very valuable,” he said. “People still look up records for real estate. To have to put on the gloves and come in and be very delicate because the sheets were falling apart was totally unacceptable to me, so we are working on that, and we have done a good job, but there is still work to be done.”

Margaret Meece

Meece, who has worked for 28 years as an attorney, said she wants to address inefficiencies that plague the office.