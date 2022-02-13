Three running in Republican primary for Brazos County district clerk

The three Republican candidates vying for the Brazos County District Clerk seat in the March 1 primary election competed against each other in the 2018 primary after the position was left open by Marc Hamlin, who left office after almost 25 years.
In 2018, businessman Gabriel Garcia defeated attorney Margaret Meece by fewer than 150 votes in a runoff election. They will compete again with paralegal Krystal Kelly. Early voting begins Monday.
The winner of the Republican primary will face Searcy L. Toliver in the November general election. Toliver is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The district clerk is responsible for maintaining a smooth process in the district court system by being a clerk and custodian of all records. Duties include issuing documents required for legal actions, indexing and securing all court records, assigning cases to specific courts, preserving paperwork and documents associated with felony criminal cases, as well as misdemeanor family, juvenile, tax and civil cases of more than $500. The office is also charged with collecting filing fees, handling funds held in litigation and money awarded to minors, and coordinating the jury selection process.
Garcia, 53, owns two oil and lube centers in Bryan.
Meece, 63, is an attorney, former Brazos County justice of the peace, former associate city judge and the founding partner of a Bryan law firm.
Kelly, 39, is a paralegal at The Benn Law Group who previously worked as a litigation case manager for Chad Jones Law and in the district clerk’s office as a deputy district clerk.
In separate interviews, Garcia said he wants to continue the progress he’s made in modernizing the office and improving communication among departments, while both Meece and Kelly said they are running because of the problems they say have arisen since Garcia took office.
Gabriel Garcia
Garcia, a third-generation Brazos County resident, said he enjoys serving the public and the office needs his leadership skills to continue the progress the department has made over the past four years.
Garcia said the department was in need of modernization when he became district clerk.
“It was behind as far as being updated going into the 21st century,” he said. “Computerized — it was still running like it was in the early 2000s.”
Garcia said things are working more efficiently and the progress needs to continue.
“That office is much more efficient, more productive than before I took office, and I feel very confident we can continue to raise the bar,” he said. “I’m very proud of the work we have done in the office, and I would like to continue it.”
Garcia said his priorities are the same from when he ran in 2018: public service, service to the courts, employee efficiency and retention.
Garcia said he’s proud of opening up the communication between departments as well as the effort to preserve records in the office that date to the 1800s. The staff has imaged 36 of 79 index books in a secure, disaster-safe binder.
“These records are important to the history of Brazos County, and they are still very valuable,” he said. “People still look up records for real estate. To have to put on the gloves and come in and be very delicate because the sheets were falling apart was totally unacceptable to me, so we are working on that, and we have done a good job, but there is still work to be done.”
Margaret Meece
Meece, who has worked for 28 years as an attorney, said she wants to address inefficiencies that plague the office.
“Three short years ago, our district clerk’s office was one of the best in the state,” Meece said. “You could file something in with the district clerk’s office and the court always had it when you needed it, and it’s just gotten to not be the case anymore. More and more lawyers are working around the district clerk’s office to get things done.”
Meece said her experience of working with district clerks offices around the state has taught her when an office is running well and when it isn’t.
“I have the knowledge and experience to do it,” Meece said. “And that’s my commitment to work full-time and get it done, to get us back to where we were just three years ago — one of the best in the state.”
Meece said timely filing of documents by the district clerk’s office can be crucial in cases of child support or orders to the sheriff’s department involving safety of children.
“A lot of times there’s no communication between the district clerk’s office and the sheriff’s department,” Meece said. “Those are the kinds of things I will address on the first day.”
Meece also said she will quickly address an issue with a lack of ability to accurately take care of and maintain records.
“The district clerk has to be able to get his hands on previous files and evidence immediately, and it has to be in good shape; our offsite storage facility was almost full three years ago, and no matter what we do, we have to keep evidences around; it will never be completely paperless, that issue has not been addressed,” Meece said.
Krystal Kelly
Kelly said she has experience working on both sides of the desk.
“I worked in the district clerk’s office, and I also now work in private practice, so I have gained quite a bit of perspective, especially in private practice,” Kelly said.
Because transparency and efficiency in the district clerk’s office is imperative for paralegals, attorneys, case managers and legal assistants, the office needs a dedicated leader who will make sure files are secure yet accessible, Kelly said.
“What we have currently is not working,” Kelly said. “I don’t have access to my records that I used to have access to four years ago, and it’s very important to have that access, especially whenever you are on the other side of that desk in private practice trying to file an answer or obtain a copy of a signed order that is important to keep your case going — that is a huge reason why I’m running.”
As district clerk, Kelly said she would focus on restoring public access to court filings, maintaining the budget and leadership that encourages quick turnaround on court orders and filings.
It is also a priority to go back to having high-quality customer service, which would include having a well-trained staff and providing training and resources that are not already offered to employees so that they feel confident in their job duties, Kelly said.
Kelly said she wants voters to know that she will foster a culture of continuous improvement and make sure that the office works closely with stakeholders across the entire courthouse.
“I have built a good relationship with so many people in the district clerk’s office,” she said. “We are constantly working there, that is our hub, and it’s so important for that hub to be solid.”