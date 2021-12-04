Three reasons Jesus is better than Santa

I like Santa. That is, I enjoy the idea of a guy from the North Pole riding a sleigh pulled through the air by reindeer, dropping off presents around the entire world in a single evening. That’s really impressive and fun to imagine. Santa would crush all competition at the CrossFit games – the perfect blend of speed, agility and endurance, accomplished while completely ignoring all conventional wisdom about nutrition.
But the reality is that Jesus is far, far greater than the best version of Santa we can imagine, and it would be tragic if we were to lose sight of Jesus in all of the wrapping paper on Christmas morning. So here are three reasons that Jesus is better than Santa:
First, Santa drops into your house, through the chimney, only once a year. He comes at night so that you never actually get the chance to lay eyes on him or speak with him. He eats your cookies and drinks your milk, and vanishes without a trace. On the other hand, Jesus comes into your life, and He never leaves. He is always present, eager to be with you, when you are happy, or sad, or holy, or even sinful. What a friend we have in Jesus!
Second, all the stuff that Santa drops off only lasts for a short period of time, and most of it you really don’t want or need. The truly good stuff, Santa can’t afford. So, what happens to all of his second-rate gifts we discover under our Christmas trees? The fruitcake rots (in 10-15 years); the clothes go out of style, shrink, fade and grow threadbare; and worst of all, the toys break. The cash disappears quickly, and the gift cards get lost somewhere in the couch cushions. All that Jesus gives, however, is eternal. He gives the only gift we really want or need, and it is a gift that just keeps giving, and giving, and giving — the gift of eternal life!
Third, all of the stuff that Santa drops off is given based on a condition — “he knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness’ sake.” Talk about pressure! How do you know, from year to year, if you have been good enough? Santa has such high standards it would seem. Can anyone confidently say, “I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that I made the ‘Nice List’ this year”? Only the coal in your stocking at the end of the year reveals the truth that once again you didn’t make the cut. But the permanent presence and gift of eternal life given by Jesus is free – absolutely free. You’ve never measured up to deserve such generosity. None of us have ever measured up to deserve the most valuable gift ever conceived of in the human heart and mind! But Jesus loves to give to the undeserving. That’s just who He is. He loves to give, and give and give. And as the undeserving recipients of Jesus’ generosity, all we have to do is say “Thank you, Jesus. I accept Your gift. I believe.”
So enjoy the idea of Santa this year. Don’t be a Scrooge for heaven’s sake. But even more importantly, don’t lose sight of Jesus because there really is not a comparison — Jesus is far, far greater than the bearded man in a red velvet suit.
Brian G. Fisher is the senior pastor of Grace Bible Church in College Station.