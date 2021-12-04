Three reasons Jesus is better than Santa

Third, all of the stuff that Santa drops off is given based on a condition — “he knows if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness’ sake.” Talk about pressure! How do you know, from year to year, if you have been good enough? Santa has such high standards it would seem. Can anyone confidently say, “I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that I made the ‘Nice List’ this year”? Only the coal in your stocking at the end of the year reveals the truth that once again you didn’t make the cut. But the permanent presence and gift of eternal life given by Jesus is free – absolutely free. You’ve never measured up to deserve such generosity. None of us have ever measured up to deserve the most valuable gift ever conceived of in the human heart and mind! But Jesus loves to give to the undeserving. That’s just who He is. He loves to give, and give and give. And as the undeserving recipients of Jesus’ generosity, all we have to do is say “Thank you, Jesus. I accept Your gift. I believe.”