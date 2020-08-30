Three people killed in plane crash at Coulter Field in Bryan

Three people were killed and one was injured in an airplane crash at Coulter Field Airport in Bryan just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Bryan police said.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a press release at 3:30 p.m. indicating the plane was a single-engine Piper PA24 with four people aboard.
Bryan Police Department spokesman Kole Taylor said that in addition to the three fatalities, a fourth individual suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital via helicopter.
Taylor said Bryan police would be securing the scene at the south end of the runway until FAA investigators arrive early Monday.
The FAA said it will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB set to be in charge of the investigation.
No identities have been released, Taylor said. He said Wallis Road is open but a private road near the airport is closed off.
