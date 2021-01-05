Three new COVID-related deaths, 152 new cases of the virus reported Tuesday in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 152 new cases of the virus.
The latest deaths were two women in their 90 and a woman in her 70s; all three had been hospitalized for treatment of the virus, officials said. No other details about the women were released, per the Brazos County Health District's policy on patient privacy.
To date, 140 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Sixty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, the same number as the day before.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 12,487. Of those, 1,147 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 76 from the day before. Officials said 11,200 cases are considered recovered.
Tuesday was the fifth straight day health officials have reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County in a single day.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 89% capacity, and intensive care units were at 106% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.43% on Tuesday. Health officials said 132,468 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 17 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,415 total probable cases. Of those, 304 were considered active, and 2,111 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 19% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.