Three Democratic candidates vie for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 primary

She is also proud of pausing evictions due to non-payment of rent for three months during the pandemic.

“I don’t think that that was something that was necessarily brave,” she said. “It was the right thing to do during the global pandemic, and I’m very proud of that.”

Booker said if elected, he would like to continue seeing fair bonds and help people with Class C misdemeanors or traffic tickets be able to work and take care of their family.

He has seen bonds set fairly, he said, and he does not want to see them become outrageous or unreasonable.

Garcia said she wants to bring back one-on-one contacts with officers and the trust and confidence that a judge will be available to sign warrants when necessary.

“They can have that reassurance that I had when I first started,” she said. “We were there 8-5; that judge was there 8-5. If she had to go — she’s allowed vacation — you always leave another judge to take your calls.”

Booker said one of the challenges he would like to take on is making sure the office has good communication with other justices and law enforcement officers to ensure the system runs efficiently and effectively.