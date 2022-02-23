Three Democratic candidates vie for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 primary

Serving the people of Brazos County’s Precinct 4 is the priority for all three candidates facing off in the Democratic primary for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 position.
Darrell Booker, Celina Vasquez and Loretta Montoya Garcia are eyeing a slot on the November ballot where the winner will face unopposed Republican candidate Justin Lopez.
Booker, a lifelong Bryan resident, recently retired at the end of 2021 after working 20 years in the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, most recently serving as a supervisor.
Vasquez, the current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, previously served as a Blinn College government instructor and has been recognized by multiple community organizations for her service in the community.
Garcia, who also grew up in Bryan, retired in 2019 after 25 years working in the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 office, under eight different justices.
Hired by the late Carolyn Hensarling, Garcia said, she has experience as a court coordinator and as a clerk, seeing justices make difficult decisions in the courtroom. She said she knows the attorneys and the law enforcement officers and has worked with the people of Precinct 4, as well as other justices of the peace in the county and their staffs.
“The people of Brazos County need a full-time judge,” she said. “They need a judge that is born here, raised here.”
Vasquez, a first-generation college graduate and the daughter of Mexican immigrants, moved to Bryan with her husband when he was hired at Texas A&M, and said she wants to continue the work she has accomplished in establishing a once-a-month night court, reducing the backlog by 40% and helping Precinct 4 residents get access to available resources.
“I believe in the trusteeship form of government, you know, the representative democracy,” she said, saying her role as judge is to hear cases, but also has a role as a public servant in the community. “I felt that it was my responsibility and I needed to participate, so I play an active role in the community.”
Booker, a 1984 graduate of Bryan High School, said his experience with the law and decision making help him understand the decisions a justice of the peace must make.
“I have a strong commitment to Brazos County and to the community I’ve been serving 20 years,” he said.
Vasquez said the three things she is most proud of accomplishing in her first term is eliminating 40% of the backlog she inherited, making the court more accessible with a night court option and the community service awards she received.
She is also proud of pausing evictions due to non-payment of rent for three months during the pandemic.
“I don’t think that that was something that was necessarily brave,” she said. “It was the right thing to do during the global pandemic, and I’m very proud of that.”
Booker said if elected, he would like to continue seeing fair bonds and help people with Class C misdemeanors or traffic tickets be able to work and take care of their family.
He has seen bonds set fairly, he said, and he does not want to see them become outrageous or unreasonable.
Garcia said she wants to bring back one-on-one contacts with officers and the trust and confidence that a judge will be available to sign warrants when necessary.
“They can have that reassurance that I had when I first started,” she said. “We were there 8-5; that judge was there 8-5. If she had to go — she’s allowed vacation — you always leave another judge to take your calls.”
Booker said one of the challenges he would like to take on is making sure the office has good communication with other justices and law enforcement officers to ensure the system runs efficiently and effectively.
“A lot of people, JP’s the only experience they have with the court, and you want to make sure that they get a good experience in knowing that the law is being followed with transparency and fairness,” he said.
He also would like to see communication among the justices to ensure someone is available day or night.
Garcia, a 1968 graduate of Bryan’s former SFA High School, said the biggest challenge is making sure someone is available in the office when an attorney, law enforcement officer or community member needs assistance.
“I want to be there,” she said. “I want to be there 8-5; I want to be there on the weekend. I know my obligation as far as inquest. I’m going to be at the other end. There’s going to be a clerk there. We’re going to be there.”
The biggest challenges Vasquez sees facing her office are working to get more money into the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 budget, saying the COVID-related assistance will end after a few years.
Vasquez said she is proud to serve Precinct 4, calling it an “honor of a lifetime,” and wants to continue the work she and her team have made in three years.
“We are the most grassroots people’s court — your neighborhood is what I like to call us — and I want to make sure that anybody who comes through the door is treated; everybody is treated with dignity and respect and that they’re not turned off by the criminal justice system,” she said. “The government is here to serve people, and so we want to do that first and foremost, for everybody that comes through the door.”
Booker said he will serve with fairness, righteousness, justice, integrity and honor.
“I want to be fair on the law. You earn people’s respect when you do something the way it should be done with fairness, integrity and justice. Rule on all the cases on the facts of the law,” he said. “That’s what I will stand for. You win respect from the people by doing what’s right.”
That includes being a good listener, which he said is key to being a good leader.
Garcia brings 25 years of experience to the office, if elected.
“I know the staff of the other JP’s already, so I’m right at home,” she said. “I’ll fit right at home. … I know what I can do. I was trained over 25 years ago. I was hired by Carolyn Hensarling, so I was taught by the very best.”
For more information about Vasquez, go to celinafortexas.com.
or more information about Garcia, go to lorettamontoyagarcia.com.
Booker does not have a website, opting to rely on mail-outs, newsletters and talking directly to residents.
Early voting continues through Friday, and the primary election is March 1.