Three candidates file to run for College Station city council

Three College Station residents have filed paperwork to run for city council this week, the first week of the filing period.

Incumbents Elizabeth Cunha and Dennis Maloney filed to run for place 4 and place 6, respectively. Self-described business leader and entrepreneur David Levine filed to run against Maloney.

College Station’s council is made up of a mayor and six council members who are elected at large. This year, places 4 and 6 will be on the ballot.

Cunha was elected to place 4 in November following a nearly one-year-long campaign for the spot. The position opened when former Councilwoman Elianor Vessali stepped down in fall 2019 to seek the Republican nomination for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Maloney is wrapping up a three-year term.

Those who win the place 4 and 6 seats could end up serving in the last of the city’s three-year terms, since College Station is moving toward four-year terms.

The filing period runs through Aug. 16. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The full election calendar and documents that candidates submit to run for place 4 and 6 can be found at cstx.gov/elections.

The city of Bryan's council does not have an election scheduled for November. Places that would have been up for an election were pushed until next year following last year's charter election in which terms were changed from three years to four years.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.