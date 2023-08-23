As filing came to a close for the 2023 College Station school district election on Monday, three candidates filed for a seat on the district’s board of trustees.

Geralyn Nolan of College Station filed for reelection; Kim Ege of College Station filed for a seat in Place 6; and Heather Simmen of College Station filed for the school district’s Place 7 seat, according to Chuck Glenewinkel, the district’s director of communications.

Ege filed for Place 6, which is currently held by trustee Thomas Hall. Nolan, who serves as the current board secretary, is seeking reelection to serve a third term in Place 7.

The district’s board of trustees is made up of seven at-large, three-year positions. The election will take place in November.

For more information, visit csisd.org/board/2023_election_information; or contact Election Clerk Cari Horn at 764-5455 or email chorn@csisd.org.