Three candidates campaigning to follow retiring Chris Kirk as Brazos County sheriff

Candidates from the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties are on the ballot for Brazos County Sheriff this fall. The three candidates all seek to replace retiring Sheriff Chris Kirk, who has served six four-year terms.
Republican candidate Wayne Dicky and Democratic candidate Patrick Logan have both made mental health care central issues of their pitches to county voters.
“I think access to mental health is a critical resource that we’ve got to improve. It has all kinds of impacts on our community. More specifically to the sheriff’s office role, it’s important for us to continue our commitment to the Crisis Intervention Team,” Dicky said on Tuesday. He explained that the intervention team is a unit tasked with responding to assist those in mental health crisis.
Dicky, who has been Brazos County’s jail administrator since 1997, began working as a jail officer in 1986. He is a nationally recognized leader in his field: He has served as president of both the American Jail Association and the Texas Jail Association.
Dicky said that when appropriate, working to divert people from jail and toward treatment is something that benefits the entire community.
“We avoid having that person in the criminal justice system, it’s better for their family, and it’s a better outcome for the community. It’s a triple win,” Dicky said. He told The Eagle in February that he co-created and developed the Crisis Intervention Team.
One of Dicky’s consistent campaign messages has been that he wants to put together a Criminal Justice Coordinating Council — a team that would consist of law enforcement personnel and other civic leaders — to help prepare for Brazos County’s future and its continued growth.
Democratic candidate Logan, a detention officer with the sheriff’s office, was born and raised in Bryan. Logan said he would be a sheriff who helps all Brazos Valley residents to feel heard, regardless of political affiliation.
“I would be a sheriff that is in touch with the needs of my community,” Logan said Thursday. “I would focus on expanding mental health programs. As more and more services are being defunded, our criminal justice system has become saddled with the weight of resolving these community concerns.”
Logan said that if elected, he would take a $25,000 pay cut as one part of his multi-pronged effort to expand mental health services in the county. Logan said county residents could expect an expansion of rehabilitation and reentry programs and a focus on addiction treatment and steady employment assistance with him as sheriff.
“The fact that so many people in need of help remain behind bars is inexcusable,” Logan said. “Each and every day that I work at the Brazos County Jail, I see opportunities to help shift our focus from punishment to rehabilitation.”
Libertarian candidate Clyde Garland said Wednesday that he believes the sheriff’s office currently has a custom and culture of promoting from within, which he described as one of its strengths. He said he wants the sheriff’s office to “recognize that there is a big difference between nonviolent and violent people.”
“Lower the county jail population by using legal ways not to arrest them in the first place,” Garland said.
Garland, a Bryan resident, also said the role of sheriff is the most important law enforcer in the county, “since he was elected by us.”
“I want our sheriff to recognize that federal officials have no authority over him and that they must get his permission to do any police work in his county,” Garland said.
Dicky won a closely contested Republican primary over Bryan police Sgt. Jason James on March 3. He was and remains endorsed by outgoing sheriff Kirk.
“I want to encourage people to look at the experience — the race is about experience, and it’s about my 34 years in the office,” Dicky said. “I’ll bring that experience to build on the foundation that Sheriff Kirk has left us.”
Logan said he wants Brazos County voters to know that he would be a “partner and advocate” for families in the county, and he said he would seek to “make sure that we restore faith and trust in law enforcement through leading by example.”
“I hear the demands of people all across our country who want to see accountability at all levels of law enforcement. I want that, too,” Logan said. “I want to create transparency with how laws are enforced and foster a closer relationship between law enforcement and citizens.”
Dicky said that under his leadership, the sheriff’s office would be committed to providing various forms of ongoing education to its staff and personnel.
“We’re so blessed to live in this community. I think that we have very good relationships community-wide, and we can’t take that for granted,” Dicky said. “I think it’s important that we have a culture of service. A key element to a culture of service is that every person we come into contact with will be treated fairly and without any bias or discrimination.”
