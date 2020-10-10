Three candidates campaigning to follow retiring Chris Kirk as Brazos County sheriff

Libertarian candidate Clyde Garland said Wednesday that he believes the sheriff’s office currently has a custom and culture of promoting from within, which he described as one of its strengths. He said he wants the sheriff’s office to “recognize that there is a big difference between nonviolent and violent people.”

“Lower the county jail population by using legal ways not to arrest them in the first place,” Garland said.

Garland, a Bryan resident, also said the role of sheriff is the most important law enforcer in the county, “since he was elected by us.”

“I want our sheriff to recognize that federal officials have no authority over him and that they must get his permission to do any police work in his county,” Garland said.

Dicky won a closely contested Republican primary over Bryan police Sgt. Jason James on March 3. He was and remains endorsed by outgoing sheriff Kirk.

“I want to encourage people to look at the experience — the race is about experience, and it’s about my 34 years in the office,” Dicky said. “I’ll bring that experience to build on the foundation that Sheriff Kirk has left us.”