Three Caldwell High School students plead guilty to misdemeanor charges following fall school bus incident

Three of four Caldwell High School students who were indicted on felony charges following an incident on a school bus in the fall pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor, on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, Marina Brinkman, Kadie Hartman and Katherine Hart, all of Caldwell, were placed on 12 months deferred adjudication with standard probation conditions, including not having contact with the victim, 40 hours of community service and were ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and restitution in an amount to be determined later.

Brinkman and Hartman are both 17 years old, and Hart is 18, according to the release. The incident took place near Cameron, so the cases were heard by Milam County Judge Steve Young, rather than in Burleson County.

A fourth case involving Sophie Goodman, 17, was not included among the cases heard Tuesday.

The students, all athletes on the Caldwell High School volleyball team, were arrested in October following the September incident in which they were accused of holding down another teammate and pulling off articles of clothing on the way back to Caldwell from a game.