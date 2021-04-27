Three Brazos Valley museums to celebrate National Train Day

The Milam County Railroad Museum in Cameron, the Hearne Depot and the Rockdale I&GN Depot are hosting a “triple header” event on May 8 for National Train Day.

National Train Day is celebrated each year on the Saturday closest to May 10, which is the day the golden spike in Utah marked the completion of the first transcontinental railroad.

Each railroad museum will have memorabilia on display. In Rockdale, a Missouri Pacific caboose will be available to tour. The Depot will also unveil two new displays, an “N” scale built by local resident Nolan Bland and a new “O” scale built by the Milam County Railroad Club. In Cameron, the Milam County Railroad Museum will have “Old Town Cameron” on display. In Hearne, a large “N” scale model will be on display and kids can ride a trackless train.

Visitors who make a $5 donation will receive a special ticket that can be punched at all three museums on National Train Day and entered to win a $100 gift card to Amazon, Hobby Lobby or Wal-Mart.