The charges stemmed from an incident in 2021 when a man came home from work and found his 15-year-old daughter and three unknown men, later identified as Burleson, Jones and Mitchell, inside the home and naked, according to the district attorney. The three men grabbed their clothes and fled the house while the victim’s father called police.

During an interview at Scotty’s House, the victim said she knew Mitchell and Jones, but not Burleson. She told investigators she agreed to meet Mitchell at her house, but said his friends weren’t welcome. According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, all three men came to her house and she told them they couldn’t come inside. The third man, later identified as Burleson, showed a gun, demanded sex and forced his way inside the house. All three men forced her to perform sexual acts on them while she was held at gunpoint as the others watched and videoed the incident on their phones, according to the district attorney.