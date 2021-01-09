Three arrested in connection to deaths at Texas Avenue motel

During the course of an investigation into the deaths of Juan Jimenez and Jacob Barrera, who were found dead inside a room at a College Station motel in the 2500 block of Texas Avenue South on Dec. 22, officers spoke with Barrera’s former girlfriend, Samantha Hill, 29. Hill told police that she, Edward Joseph Hall, 34, and Waymon Edward Richardson, 25, the two victims and another man were in the room on Dec. 22 and were smoking methamphetamine. Hill told police that she saw Richardson pull out a pistol and shoot it at the wall, and she left the motel room before hearing another shot. According to police, she turned around and saw Richardson with his left hand extended with the pistol. Several minutes later, Hall, Richardson and Hill tried to leave, and Hall ordered Richardson out of the car. The two went back to Hall’s apartment, police said.