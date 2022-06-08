Thousands of 4-H youth compete in a variety of Roundup contests this week

Thousands of 4-H members from throughout the state traveled to College Station for the 76th annual Texas 4-H Roundup this week.

Held on the Texas A&M campus and other locations throughout the Bryan-College Station community, the students competed in 50 contests that range from public speaking and leadership to food challenges and agriculture activities.

Some students and teams qualified at the district level to compete this week, while some contests were run as invitational competitions. However, most of the contests have a have national competition in which the students hope to qualify.

Jana Barrett, 4-H program specialist and Texas 4-H Roundup coordinator, said it is amazing to see the doors 4-H can open for students in traditional ways and also nontraditionally, such as in the world of fashion.

Barrett said Texas 4-H, which is part of the Texas A&M University System, allows students to learn life lessons and also gives them opportunities to fail in a safe environment.

“They need to learn how to be able to pick themselves up, regroup and move forward,” she said. “We try not to be an opportunity where just everyone feels that they always succeed because life is not that way. There [are] times and places for young people to feel that opportunity. I think things like Roundup helps everyone feel like they belong, but also at the same time, there are opportunities for kids to truly excel and see their strengths, their weaknesses and grow from that.”

She said she enjoys watching students improve each year and then start to work with younger students.

New for this year’s event was a LEAD Academy for senior-level 4-H members, parents and volunteers. Participants attended a college and career fair, took part in two days of educational workshops and also completed a day of service in the community.

This year also incorporated more gatherings in the community, such as in Downtown Bryan and at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The community locations were added last year, Barrett said, to have more outdoor gatherings due to COVID-19, and the members enjoyed the opportunity to explore more of the Bryan-College Station area.

The event has been held in College Station every year except in 2012 and is developed each year by a 30-member team of 4-H members elected to the 4-H Council in district and state positions.

“They try to give us enough direction, so that we're not lost, but that we have still have enough room to do what we need to do, kind of learn how to do it,” said Carson Crenwelge, a 4-H member from Fredericksburg, representing District 10 on the Texas 4-H Council. He said it lets them get a sense of running an event of its size with the safety net of supervisors and facilitators who can step in to help if needed.

Crenwelge said they decided on the theme “Amplify Your Impact” to focus on how 4-H members can further their work in service, communication and friendship.

Grady McAlister, who served as president of the Council during the 2019-2020 school year, returned to help with this year’s event also.

“It's super cool to see these guys in action and glad that they get to have it,” he said.

McAlister said his fellow council delegates met in January to finalize the theme for the 2020 Roundup and attended a few events in February and early March before their big event was forced online.

McAlister, who finished his first year at West Texas A&M, said he did not realize all the benefits of 4-H in real time. He said he saw the personal development he achieved in his 15 years of involvement, starting in his county’s Pee Wee program, through public speaking and developing friendships.

The delayed benefit, he said, was when all the activities, even those that did not have a direct benefit to him or his career path, helped him earn a scholarship through West Texas A&M University. The organization also allowed him to meet Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller and Jeff Witte, director/secretary of the New Mexico Department of Agriculture.

“You might not get a direct benefit at first; but later on down the road, the connections add up,” he said.

Crenwelge said getting to meet so many skilled and knowledgeable people and network with them has been one of the greatest benefits of 4-H.

Cooke County 4-H member Mary Gomulak said most of her friends have been made through the organization because she has been able to meet so many people statewide and make professional connections.

“It opens up a lot of opportunities and career building and just personal development,” she said. “It’s the best program in the world.”

Gomulak, along with fellow Cooke County 4-H members Lainie Reiter, Caitlyn Taylor and Samantha Fisher, advanced from their District 4 Food Challenge competition to compete at the Roundup in Reed Arena this week.

With 40 minutes to create a main dish using their surprise ingredient of tofu, the quartet created a vegan stir fry Thursday to present to the judges hoping to be named the top main dish of the contest and compete in the finals.

Reiter said while they all have at least seven years of experience — 32 years combined — competing in a food challenge, this is the first year for the Cooke County 4-H members to compete together as a team.

Taylor said one of the most important factors in succeeding is working together and maintaining a good attitude even in stressful situations.

When it comes to the competition itself, Fisher said it is all about the presentation because, due to food safety and the amount of time some of the food has to sit out before being judged, the judges do not eat anything.

It all comes down to how it looks, how it is plated, its presentation and if it smells good, she said.

They all had interest in cooking before, either due to other 4-H events or because of how they grew up.

Gomulak said her mom always encouraged her to cook with her.

For Taylor, though, her interest in food came as a necessity, saying she has many food allergies.

Reiter noted how Taylor’s food allergies made for a different experience at one competition because their surprise ingredient was a boiled egg, but Taylor could not touch the egg. So, Taylor said, while her teammates handled the food itself, she did the research and helped develop the dish idea.

Taylor also participated in Thursday’s Fashion Show, while Reiter, Fisher and Gomulak all show animals.

As some of the seniors, including Taylor and Fisher, near the end of their time in 4-H, Taylor said, it is an example of an organization that has something for everyone and is inclusive of so many interests.

“There aren’t many things in society where it's just for everyone to learn about different things,” she said. “It’s art, sciences, ag, feeding people. I think it really makes the world a better place because there aren’t that many places like that. It’s for everyone to come and just make the best better, which is the 4-H motto.”

