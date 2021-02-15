Thousands in Bryan-College Station without power amid record cold

“I would like to have good news, but it is possible that it would get worse before it gets better because of the falling temperatures,” he said about the rotating outages. “It just depends on if any of the power plants that are currently offline come back on. There are just a lot of variables in it. We just don't know right now.”

As of early Monday afternoon, BTU power generation units were fully operational and running, Werley said.

Bryan Texas Utilities customers were initially told to expect outages lasting between 15 to 45 minutes, but later Werley said that some of the rotating outages could last three or more hours. He added that as utilities do all they can to meet ERCOT’s requirements to maintain system reliability, there is no real rule of thumb that he can give as to how long people can expect to be without power during the rotating outages.

"We just don't have a choice," Werley said. "We are basically ordered to do that, because it's for system reliability."