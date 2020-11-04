 Skip to main content
Thomas Hall wins race for College Station school board's Place 6
Thomas Hall wins race for College Station school board's Place 6

Thomas Hall will become the newest member of the College Station school board.

Hall had 54.6% of the vote in Tuesday’s election, while Tammie Preston-Phillips had 45.4%. Hall will assume the Place 6 at-large seat. Incumbent Michael Schaefer, current president of the board, chose not to run for re-election after two three-year terms.

Thomas Hall

“I’m extremely eager to serve the schools and to serve the community,” Hall said.

Hall said he is looking forward to discussing the issues important to him — Career and Technical Education, special needs and high-quality teacher retention — during school board workshops.

College Station school board Place 6

Candidate Votes Percentage
Thomas Hall 17,649 54.61
Tammie Preston-Phillips 14,672 45.39

With a total of 32,321 votes listed on Tuesday’s results, Hall said he was happy to see the excitement among voters, calling it a right and a responsibility.

“Being part of the local process has been great to see that people that had never been active in local politics got active,” he said. “It’s crucial that we realize and understand that local elected officials are just as important, if not more important, to our daily lives than our national elected officials.”

Preston-Phillips said the result was disappointing, but the experience has sparked her interest to continue serving.

“I’m still interested in being on school board another time, so that’s definitely still on the horizon for me to run again, as well as to continue my volunteer work in the community,” she said.

