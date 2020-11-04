Thomas Hall wins race for College Station school board's Place 6

Thomas Hall will become the newest member of the College Station school board.

Hall had 54.6% of the vote in Tuesday’s election, while Tammie Preston-Phillips had 45.4%. Hall will assume the Place 6 at-large seat. Incumbent Michael Schaefer, current president of the board, chose not to run for re-election after two three-year terms.

“I’m extremely eager to serve the schools and to serve the community,” Hall said.

Hall said he is looking forward to discussing the issues important to him — Career and Technical Education, special needs and high-quality teacher retention — during school board workshops.

With a total of 32,321 votes listed on Tuesday’s results, Hall said he was happy to see the excitement among voters, calling it a right and a responsibility.

“Being part of the local process has been great to see that people that had never been active in local politics got active,” he said. “It’s crucial that we realize and understand that local elected officials are just as important, if not more important, to our daily lives than our national elected officials.”

Preston-Phillips said the result was disappointing, but the experience has sparked her interest to continue serving.