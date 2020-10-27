This year's Halloween festivities are a mixed bag of fun and caution

Halloween could look a little different this year as some families forgo the tradition of trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has discouraged door-to-door trick-or-treating, labeling it a higher-risk activity for the spread of the virus.
Neither Bryan nor College Station is prohibiting trick-or-treating this Halloween, but officials from both cities are urging precautions, such as social distancing and the use of face masks.
A spokesman for the city of College Station said outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people need prior approval from the mayor. Applications can be found at cstx.gov/covid19.
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Halloween falls at the start of flu season, and COVID-19 continues to spread locally.
“We have to remember the virus is still out there and still among us,” he said. “We have to remember the ways the virus is transmitted, which is when individuals are closely packed together, especially indoors, and we have to remember that many of the masks that are worn as part of Halloween are not effective in decreasing the shedding of the virus as much as the approved masks would be.”
Sullivan said some of the safest ways to celebrate Halloween are through activities that involve just the family, such as carving and decorating pumpkins, doing a scavenger hunt or hosting a virtual costume contest. More low-risk activities are listed on the CDC website.
Indoor events, such as haunted houses in poorly ventilated areas where people are screaming and unable to practice social distancing, are higher risk for the spread of the virus, Sullivan said.
But a few ideas, like putting goodie bags at the end of the driveway or in the yard, can make trick-or-treating safer, he said.
“We know that the risk of transmission of the virus really is close spaces around other individuals who could have the virus and not even know it,” Sullivan said. “So it’s critical that those who are handing out candy or are answering the door are wearing masks as well, and the kids who are trick-or-treating are wearing a mask, and a mask beyond what a costume mask would be. That would go a long way to decrease the transmission of the virus.”
The CDC notes people should not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask, but should consider a Halloween or costume-themed cloth mask.
Both cities and several community organizations have planned Halloween-themed events to take the place of traditional trick-or-treating.
Destination Bryan is sponsoring a free event in Downtown Bryan on Friday in which businesses will have booths set up 8 to 10 feet apart in parking spots along Main and 24th streets, which will be closed for the event from 4 to 7 p.m. The booths will have individually wrapped candy set out on tables for families to pick up.
Costumes are encouraged, and masks will be required.
The city of College Station announced last month it wouldn’t be holding its annual Halloween events this year. The Monster’s Bash and Haunted House are expected to return next year, but the Trick-or-Treat at Werewolf Creek event at Wolf Pen Creek will likely be retired.
The city’s alternative event this year combines Halloween and Easter, allowing families to buy bundles of candy-filled eggs for children to hunt.
Registration for ordering the candy-filled eggs ended last week.
Rudder High School will have a free trunk-or-treat drive-thru on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the south parking lot off Austin’s Colony Parkway. Volunteers will be passing out candy. Participants must wear masks and stay in vehicles. The event will be followed by a showing of the movie Coco in the north parking lot. Admission to the movie is $15 per vehicle and only available in advance at rudderchoir.ludus.com/index.php.
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is celebrating Halloween through Saturday with owl-themed activities and exhibits. Those in costume will receive a treat bag. The museum’s regular admission fees apply. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
