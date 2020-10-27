This year's Halloween festivities are a mixed bag of fun and caution

Indoor events, such as haunted houses in poorly ventilated areas where people are screaming and unable to practice social distancing, are higher risk for the spread of the virus, Sullivan said.

But a few ideas, like putting goodie bags at the end of the driveway or in the yard, can make trick-or-treating safer, he said.

“We know that the risk of transmission of the virus really is close spaces around other individuals who could have the virus and not even know it,” Sullivan said. “So it’s critical that those who are handing out candy or are answering the door are wearing masks as well, and the kids who are trick-or-treating are wearing a mask, and a mask beyond what a costume mask would be. That would go a long way to decrease the transmission of the virus.”

The CDC notes people should not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask, but should consider a Halloween or costume-themed cloth mask.

Both cities and several community organizations have planned Halloween-themed events to take the place of traditional trick-or-treating.