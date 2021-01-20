This year's 50 Men Who Can Cook fundraiser canceled due to pandemic

The College Station ISD Education Foundation has canceled its annual 50 Men Who Can Cook fundraiser due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Horak, Education Foundation board member and secretary of the College Station school board, announced the decision during Tuesday’s College Station school board meeting as he delivered the CSISD Education Foundation committee update.

“We had hoped to move it to April. With the logistics of it and all that, it just did not come to fruition,” he said, “so we as a committee and board made the decision to cancel the event this year, as it just did not seem right to try to force something into the community. While it’s a big fundraiser for us as the Education Foundation, we understand safety.”

The foundation expects to be back on schedule for February 2022, he continued.

During the update, Horak said, the Hall of Fame is scheduled to be March 1 at the Brazos County Expo, and the annual scholarship banquet has been pushed back to April.

One positive of moving the Hall of Fame and scholarship events, Horak said, is both are scheduled to take place in person. Last year’s Hall of Fame event was virtual, and the scholarship event was held as a drive-through event at the district’s Central Office.