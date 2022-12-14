 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third Goodwill to open in B-CS in fall 2023

Goodwill officials announced Tuesday it will open a third facility in the Bryan-College Station area in the fall of 2023.

The new facility will be at the current location of The Ranch Harley-Davidson off Texas 6 in College Station. The 15,000 square-foot building will undergo a nine-month renovation beginning later this month before the store opens late next year.

Goodwill officials said the new facility is expected to provide around 45 new jobs for full- and part-time positions with a minimum starting pay of $11 per hour.

This facility is planned to complement the existing Goodwill store in College Station near the intersection of Texas Avenue and FM 2818. Goodwill opened a 24,000-square-foot facility on Boonville Road in Bryan in April 2021.

"The Bryan/College Station community has been phenomenal this year," said Shannon Wittmer, CEO of Heart of Texas Goodwill. "Since breaking ground last April, the Bryan store reached record-breaking sales and the College Station store is a top performing store every month. This additional facility will provide an enhanced customer experience for our donors and shoppers who support our Mission Services programs with every visit."

