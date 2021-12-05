 Skip to main content
Third candidate joins race for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner
Third candidate joins race for Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner

Silas Garrett Jr.

Garrett Jr.
Chuck Konderla

Konderla
Russ Ford

Ford

A third candidate has announced plans to run for the Precinct 2 seat on the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court.

Silas Garrett Jr., owner of George’s Paint & Body and George’s Auto Glass in Bryan, joins Chuck Konderla in challenging incumbent Russ Ford in the March 1 Republican primary.

Konderla was appointed the Precinct 2 commissioner on an interim basis in 2020 after the death of Sammy Catalena. Ford was elected to fill the last two years of Catalena’s four-year term in the November 2020 election.

Garrett said in a press release Friday announcing his candidacy that he has supported community and church organizations, including serving as a Little League president. He serves as chairman of the board of directors for the local Better Business Bureau.

The general election date is Nov. 8.

