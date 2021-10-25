Thinking about where the anger comes from

Today’s media environment is toxic enough to disturb even the most hardened adult. It is now looking like we have lost touch with just how dangerous it is for our children.

In a separate report, Dr. Claire McCarthy, a senior faculty editor of Harvard Health, points out how we are doing a poor job of protecting children from the negative effects of virtual violence that fills the airwaves of mainstream and social media. This parade of violence reaches far past the places and people it directly affects. “Whether it’s the latest shooting, the latest terrorist attack or some other act of violence, television and other media can bring it into every home, every cell phone and every computer ... often raw, unedited and shocking.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics is trying to make the message to parents a clear one. Exposure to virtual violence, through news, social and entertainment media, can be bad for children. It also believes that “media violence is woven into the fabric of American children’s lives.” The AAP further warns that children exposed to violence may be more aggressive and may develop behavioral problems from persistent exposure.

“They may also become desensitized to violence,” writes McCarthy, “which may be the worst outcome — imagine a generation of children growing up thinking that violence is acceptable and unremarkable.”