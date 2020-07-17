As have all area live theaters, The Theatre Company in Bryan has been hit hard by the shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. When ordered to close, The Theatre Company had started rehearsing Tuck Everlasting, its fourth show of the current season.
Soon, the final two shows of the season — It Shoulda Been You and The Wedding Singer — became victims of COVID-19. And it is unclear when The Theatre Company and other area theater groups will be able to reopen.
Because no shows were being presented — yet ongoing expenses continued — The Theatre Company has struggled to pay bills. Of course, many businesses have struggled mightily during the coronavirus shutdown, but theater companies depend not only on ticket sales, but also generous contributions from the community to survive.
Complicating matters, The Theatre Company typically hosts a huge party every summer to announce its new season. Season ticket sales open up and a flood of money comes in to start the new season with a bang in late September or early October. The new season is up in the air, though, because no opening day can be announced at this time. Right now, it looks like the new season will include Tuck Everlasting and It Shoulda Been You, but everything is subject to change. How much season tickets will be for a hybrid 2020-2021 season is unclear.
If these concerns weren’t enough, a portion of the roof at The Theatre Company collapsed recently and has to be rebuilt — an expense the performance company most assuredly didn’t need or anticipate.
To help raise badly needed funds, as well as keep patrons and others entertained during the hot days of summer, The Theatre Company will host I Believe in TTC at 7 p.m. Saturday. A number of current and past Theatre Company favorites will present a selection of Broadway show tunes, some live and some recorded.
I Believe in TTC will be streamed on YouTube and at ibelieveinttc.com. Fans are encouraged to RSVP to the program at the ibelieveinttc.com site. There is no charge to view the wonderful performers, but there is a button to allow supporters to donate to The Theatre Company. It couldn’t be any simpler.
Adrienne Dobson, the incredible artistic director at The Theatre Company, said, “We’re still collecting performances, but we have a few recent things, and also some folks from way back!
“We are also doing a song each from Tuck and It Shoulda Been You, to show everyone a teensy bit of those shows.”
Dobson said she anticipates Saturday’s video telethon will last two and a half to three hours — the length of a typical Theatre Company show. With all of the talented performers who inhabit The Theatre Company now, as well as all those from the past three decades, time will fly.
Watching all the performances won’t quite be the same as watching a Theatre Company performance live, but they are as close as we can get during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they will help fill the time until we all can enjoy a Theatre Company musical in person.
