Theatre Company says 'I do' to 'Wedding Singer'

After a pandemic-long engagement, The Theatre Company in Bryan finally gets to say “I do” to “The Wedding Singer,” the 2006 musical based on the 1998 film of the same name starring Adam Sandler.

Performances start Friday night and run through Oct. 3 on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company, behind Joann Fabric and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“The Wedding Singer” originally was scheduled to close at the theater’s 2019-2020 season last summer — until the COVID-19 pandemic closed the curtain on live performances for 18 months.

Patrons who purchased season tickets for the 2019-2020 season may use their “Wedding Singer” tickets for the upcoming production. They are asked to email info@theeatrecompany.com and say which performance they prefer.

Tickets can be purchased at theatrecompany.com. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and students and $10 for children 12 and younger. All tickets for Saturday matinees are $15.

Theatre Company artistic director Adrienne Dobson advices that “The Wedding Singer” is rated PG-13 as some material and language may be inappropriate for children.