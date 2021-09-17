Theatre Company says 'I do' to 'Wedding Singer'

After a pandemic-long engagement, The Theatre Company in Bryan finally gets to say “I do” to “The Wedding Singer,” the 2006 musical based on the 1998 film of the same name starring Adam Sandler.
Performances start Friday night and run through Oct. 3 on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company, behind Joann Fabric and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
“The Wedding Singer” originally was scheduled to close at the theater’s 2019-2020 season last summer — until the COVID-19 pandemic closed the curtain on live performances for 18 months.
Patrons who purchased season tickets for the 2019-2020 season may use their “Wedding Singer” tickets for the upcoming production. They are asked to email info@theeatrecompany.com and say which performance they prefer.
Tickets can be purchased at theatrecompany.com. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and students and $10 for children 12 and younger. All tickets for Saturday matinees are $15.
Theatre Company artistic director Adrienne Dobson advices that “The Wedding Singer” is rated PG-13 as some material and language may be inappropriate for children.
Dobson said, “Times are stressful right now, and ‘The Wedding Singer’ is the perfect escape.”
Featuring music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, “The Wedding Singer” tells the story of Robbie Hart, who makes a living singing at weddings, and is seeking his better future. He has a failed relationship with his former fiancée and a new love with Julia.
In USA Today, Elysa Gardner wrote, “’The Wedding Singer’ has more heart and a better sense of humor about itself than some of its similarly wacky, winking peers.”
Dobson said, “This musical is a wonderful stage adaptation of the movie. ... But it’s a completely new and original score.
“The show is lighthearted and fun, and you will not believe the energy of the cast. They basically never stop moving, and everyone is going to love seeing their ‘80s style.
“This was one of the shows I was most excited about when we announced our season back in 2019, and I’m so thrilled that it’s finally happening.”
The cast of The Theatre Company production includes Bo Cochran, Shane Duckett, Mark Goloby, Dalton Jones, Keri Kempf, Hannah Hildebrandt, Mike Kilgore, Brittney Green, Olivia Parker and Riley McMahon.
Members of the ensemble are Bo Cochran, Hayley Cochran, Addi Duerksen, Caleb Elliott, Brittney Green, Kelsie Kullman, Nathan Ludlow, David Manuel, Dana Martin, Erin O’Connell, Dominick Oliver, Alanna O’Connell, Olivia Parker, Kathryn Thomas, Ryan Topf and Haylie Zavodny.
Crew members are Adrienne Dobson, director/choreographer; Cynthia Bradford, music director; Beth Akin, technical director; Sara Brittain, Vivian Vu, stage managers; Carley Burson, costume design; Beth Akin, Adrienne Dobson, set design; Beth Akin, lighting design; Addi Duerksen, Brittney Green, prop design; Zander Cochran, sound design/operator; Eleanor Garrison-Tate, light board operator; Luke Cochran, Max Cochran, spotlight operators; Keri Kempf, Alanna O’Connell, hair and makeup design; and Dana Martin, producer.