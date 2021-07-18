Theatre Company presents 'Willy Wonka Jr.'

In the 1920s, two English chocolate makers — Cadbury and Rowntree’s — were locked in a competition to capture the British candy market. They often used spies to try to steal the secrets of the other company.

The companies endeavored to create chocolate delights that would capture the taste buds of children in England and around the world. The companies sent their candies into English schools to tests the reactions of the students.

In 1964, Roald Dahl used his memories of that time and those candies as the basis for his book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the story of young Charlie Bucket inside the secretive chocolate factory run by the eccentric Willy Wonka.

In 1971, the book was expanded and filmed as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” with Gene Wilder in the title role and Peter Ostrum — in his only movie role — as Charlie Bucket. In the movie, Wonka created five golden tickets and hid them inside his candy bars. Whomever found the tickets would get a tour of the incredible chocolate factory as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

Four of the tickets were found by truly awful children, but the fifth was discovered by a sweet boy, Charlie Bucket, who tours the factory with his grandfather.