Theatre Company presents 'Willy Wonka Jr.'

In the 1920s, two English chocolate makers — Cadbury and Rowntree’s — were locked in a competition to capture the British candy market. They often used spies to try to steal the secrets of the other company.
The companies endeavored to create chocolate delights that would capture the taste buds of children in England and around the world. The companies sent their candies into English schools to tests the reactions of the students.
In 1964, Roald Dahl used his memories of that time and those candies as the basis for his book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the story of young Charlie Bucket inside the secretive chocolate factory run by the eccentric Willy Wonka.
In 1971, the book was expanded and filmed as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” with Gene Wilder in the title role and Peter Ostrum — in his only movie role — as Charlie Bucket. In the movie, Wonka created five golden tickets and hid them inside his candy bars. Whomever found the tickets would get a tour of the incredible chocolate factory as well as a lifetime supply of candy.
Four of the tickets were found by truly awful children, but the fifth was discovered by a sweet boy, Charlie Bucket, who tours the factory with his grandfather.
The movie is probably every child’s fantasy, and now children of all ages will get to see the movie come to life when The Theatre Company in Bryan presents “Willy Wonka Jr.” for three weekends, starting Friday.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Aug. 8.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for patrons 55 and older and for students, and $7 for children 12 and younger. Tickets for Saturday matinees are $15. They are available online at theatrecompany.com/tickets.
The Theatre Company is behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center at Texas Avenue and Villa Maria Road.
“Willy Wonka Jr.” is full of contagious songs by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, including “Pure Imagination” and “The Candy Man.”
The cast includes Aaron Wunneberger as Willy Wonka, Parker Greer as Charlie Bucket, Eric Manuel as the Candy Man, Brendan Martin as Grandpa Joe, Ashley Beth Seiber as Grandma Josephine, Ronnie McQueen as Grandpa George, Hector Nino as Mr. Bucket, Josie Bettis as Mrs. Bucket, Jacob Trimble as Phineous Trout, John Compton as Augustus Gloop, Amaya Cordova as Mrs. Gloop, Caden Bettis as Mike Teavee, David Nathan Huddleston as Mr. Salt, Eleanor Garrison-Tate as Matilda, Carabelle Case as James, amd Carabelle Case, Kyrlie Case, Phoebe Gratz and Kaylynn Wright as squirrels.
Members of the ensemble include Nina Alvarez, Mikayla Barwick, Carabelle Case, Jadyn Case, Kyrlie Case, Emma Forester, Eleanor Garrison-Tate, Phoebe Gratz, Ashlyn Hilland, Maddie Knoop and Kaylynn Wright.
The Theatre Company’s venerable artistic director Adrienne Dobson directs “Willy Wonka Jr.” Others in the crew are Benjamin Michael Hall, Cynthia Bradford, Brittney Green, Vivian Vu, Alanna O’Connell, Rodney Bettis, Beth Akin, Sean Hudson, Zack Wright, Erin O’Connell, Maddie Knoop, Tyler Lewis, Amaya Cordova, William Crick, Alex Cordova, Ronica McQueen and Ronnie McQueen.