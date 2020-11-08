Theatre Company performing drive-in ‘Rocky Horror' shows

Somehow, it just didn’t seem like Halloween without The Rocky Horror Show at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station. The novel coronavirus got in the way this year, and the company isn’t ready for live performances on stage yet.

But that won’t stop Artistic Director Adrienne Dobson and the multitalented denizens of the theatre. This coming weekend, they will take “a jump to the left, and then a step to the right” when The Theatre Company presents Rocky V: A Rocky Family Reunion for three performances Friday and Saturday.

But these performances won’t be inside the theater. Rather, the Bryan troupe will present their first drive-in event in the parking lot outside the theater, located behind Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center.

The company will present the original Rocky Horror Picture Show movie that was a College Station weekend midnight staple in the 1970s. That’s just the beginning, though.

Dobson said, “Come sing along to The Rocky Horror Picture Show at our first-ever drive-in movie and theater event. Members from each of our past Rocky casts will be performing alongside the movie you know and love.”