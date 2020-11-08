Theatre Company performing drive-in ‘Rocky Horror' shows

Somehow, it just didn’t seem like Halloween without The Rocky Horror Show at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station. The novel coronavirus got in the way this year, and the company isn’t ready for live performances on stage yet.
But that won’t stop Artistic Director Adrienne Dobson and the multitalented denizens of the theatre. This coming weekend, they will take “a jump to the left, and then a step to the right” when The Theatre Company presents Rocky V: A Rocky Family Reunion for three performances Friday and Saturday.
But these performances won’t be inside the theater. Rather, the Bryan troupe will present their first drive-in event in the parking lot outside the theater, located behind Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center.
The company will present the original Rocky Horror Picture Show movie that was a College Station weekend midnight staple in the 1970s. That’s just the beginning, though.
Dobson said, “Come sing along to The Rocky Horror Picture Show at our first-ever drive-in movie and theater event. Members from each of our past Rocky casts will be performing alongside the movie you know and love.”
Patrons will remain in their vehicle or just outside, and masks will be mandatory when outside the car or truck. Each performance will be limited to 50 cars. There also will be limited outdoor seating up front in The Phantom Experience. Masks and social distancing rule.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $40 per vehicle, no matter how many are inside, or $25 for The Phantom Experience. Tickets are available online at www.theatrecompany.com. With only 50 vehicles per performance, they likely will go fast.
Patrons won’t be able to visit the concession counter inside the theater, but they may order food and drinks in advance to be delivered to their vehicle. There are three concessions packages available:
• Janet’s Package, $18 — four drinks, two candies and two popcorns.
• Rocky’s Package, $10 — two drinks, one candy and one popcorn.
• Brad’s Package, $5 — one drink and one candy or popcorn.
The popular Rocky Horror Prop Bag bags of items to use throughout the show are available for $10.
Tickets for the prop bags and the concession packages may be purchased at www.theatrecompany.com. Once purchased, patrons will receive an email allowing them to select the beverages and food items for their package. Once situated in the parking lot, patrons will call the theater, and their purchases will be delivered to their vehicle.
It is past Halloween and it won’t be on the Randy Wilson Stage, but Rocky V: A Rocky Family Reunion will be a great respite from the coronavirus blues.
