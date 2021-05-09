Theatre Company opening ‘Giant Peach jr.’ on Friday

The magical world of Roald Dahl comes to life this week when The Theatre Company in Bryan presents James and the Giant Peach jr., opening Friday and continuing for three weekends through May 30.
Dahl’s 1961 novel is the story of James Henry Trotter, who lives with his two aunts. When James leaves the orphanage to live with them, the aunts treat him as their slave. One day, James discovers a peach in the garden — a peach that grows and grows. Inside are five unusual insects — a grasshopper, ladybug, earthworm, spider and centipede — and they take James on an adventure.
Music for James and the Giant Peach was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who went on to write the music for Dear Evan Hansen, as well as La La Land and The Greatest Showman.
James and the Giant Peach and Willie Wonka jr. were intended to be presentations of last year’s youth summer theater camp, which had to be modified due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Theatre Company board member Mike Kilgore said, “Due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to do our typical production workshops, so we saved them until it was safer.
“These are such special stories, and we wanted to be able to do them justice.”
Willie Wonka jr. will be presented July 23 through Aug. 8.
Because the two shows were not part of the regular season for 2020-2021, season tickets cannot be used. Tickets for James are $20 for adults, $17 for students and patrons 55 and older and $7 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at theatrecompany.com.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. The Theatre Company is located behind Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask.
Theatre Company favorite Rodney Bettis stars as Ladahlord, and Carabelle Case is James. The insects are portrayed by Claire Ferguson as Ladybug, Jobin Varughese as Grasshopper, Bonnie Garcia as Spider, Josie Bettis as Earthworm and Jonas Motakaitis as Centipede. Ashley Sieber is Aunt Spiker, and Addi Duerksen is Aunt Sponge.
Others in the cast are Alanna O’Connell as Matron Nurse, Jacob Trimble as Bobby and Eleanor Garrison-Tate as Billy. Members of the ensemble are Sam Bradford, Nina Alvarez, Mikayla Barwick, Jadyn Case, Eden Chilton, Eleanor Garrison-Tate, Parker Greer, Jacob Trimble, Nat Whittenton and Kaylynn Wright.
James and the Giant Peach jr. is directed and choreographed by Adrienne Dobson. Others on the crew include Brittney Green, stage manager; Sara Brittain, assistant stage manager; Cynthia Bradford, producer and music director; Alanna O’Connell, costume design; Rodney Bettis, set design; Hannah Shihdanian, prop design; Anna Barwick, Ronica Case, Ginny Garrison-Tate, Penelope Morris and Karen Shiver, costume team; Amaya Corrdova, hair and makeup team; and Kathryn Thomas, sound design/operator.