Theatre Company opening ‘Giant Peach jr.’ on Friday

The magical world of Roald Dahl comes to life this week when The Theatre Company in Bryan presents James and the Giant Peach jr., opening Friday and continuing for three weekends through May 30.

Dahl’s 1961 novel is the story of James Henry Trotter, who lives with his two aunts. When James leaves the orphanage to live with them, the aunts treat him as their slave. One day, James discovers a peach in the garden — a peach that grows and grows. Inside are five unusual insects — a grasshopper, ladybug, earthworm, spider and centipede — and they take James on an adventure.

Music for James and the Giant Peach was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who went on to write the music for Dear Evan Hansen, as well as La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

James and the Giant Peach and Willie Wonka jr. were intended to be presentations of last year’s youth summer theater camp, which had to be modified due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Theatre Company board member Mike Kilgore said, “Due to the pandemic, we weren’t able to do our typical production workshops, so we saved them until it was safer.

“These are such special stories, and we wanted to be able to do them justice.”