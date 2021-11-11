Theater companies join forces to global event

Troupe Over the Hill, Brazos Valley TROUPE and the Normangee school district are combining to join more than 2,500 theatrical organizations around the world this weekend to present "All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre."
Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Normangee school district auditorium. Admission will be by donation at the door, with the proceeds shared by the three organizations.
The two concerts are part of Music Theatre International — one of the largest theatrical licensing agents in the world — an effort to raise funds for local theaters which have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Music Theatre International is providing free licensing of music from a number of its musicals, including "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Guys and Dolls," "Hairspray," "Into the Woods," "Les Misérables," "Little Shop of Horrors," "My Fair Lady," "Once on this Island," "Rent" and "Mamma Mia!"
Brazos Valley TROUPE's Managing/Artistic Director M.A. Sterling will direct the cast, which includes April Carraher, Amy Carrillo, Cindy Castloo, Swen Crone, Jessica Goodman, Jeannie Goodman, Ruth Hime, Hope Hobbins, Walter Hobbins, Liz Hurley, Dolores Mardis, Ray Paul Marshall, Kayla Marshall, Summer Marshall, Stephen Marshall, Joyce Perkins, Joyce Pottberg, Waynette Shockey, Lorna Stephenson, Kyle Stephenson, Georgia Sorrell, M.A. Sterling, Railen Villegas and Alicia York, among others.
Helping with the production will be Erin Boatright, Brandt Brackin, Patrick Elmendorf, Louella Elmendorf, Crystal England, Mary Lynn Faulk, Whitney Foreman, Eli Johnson, Merelyn Johnson, Rex Kelly, Savannah Light, Calista Moats, Frankie Patrenella, Mark Perkins, John Shockey, Gerald Slayton, Charlotte Waddill, Eldon Woods and Karen Woods.
For more information, contact Joyce Perkins at 820-3200 or memories4moms@gmail.com or M.A. Sterling at 571-4077 or trouperinfor@gmail.com.