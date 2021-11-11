Theater companies join forces to global event

Troupe Over the Hill, Brazos Valley TROUPE and the Normangee school district are combining to join more than 2,500 theatrical organizations around the world this weekend to present "All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre."

Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Normangee school district auditorium. Admission will be by donation at the door, with the proceeds shared by the three organizations.

The two concerts are part of Music Theatre International — one of the largest theatrical licensing agents in the world — an effort to raise funds for local theaters which have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music Theatre International is providing free licensing of music from a number of its musicals, including "Disney's Beauty and the Beast," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Guys and Dolls," "Hairspray," "Into the Woods," "Les Misérables," "Little Shop of Horrors," "My Fair Lady," "Once on this Island," "Rent" and "Mamma Mia!"