The Warehouse at C.C. Creations recognized as 'Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store' by Guinness World Records

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations has earned the Guinness World Records title for Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store.

Guinness World Records verified that the store measurement is 28,750 square feet, according to a company press release.

Local leaders — including guest speakers Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Community Liaison Royce Hickman, City of College Station Mayor Pro Tempore Bob Brick, Texas A&M Vice President of Brand Development Shane Hinckley and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson — celebrated at the College Station retail store on Holleman Drive on April 9.

C.C. Creations owner and CEO Kenny Lawson said in a press release that the store sees more than 156,000 transactions in a year. He added that it has been humbling to know that the journey started in 1993 with two tables selling leftover Texas A&M Cotton Bowl sweatshirts.

“It is a great feeling, and I know our retail team is extremely proud to be a part of it,” his statement reads.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The festivities spilled into the weekend, with special discounts, photo opportunities with A&M mascot Reveille, giveaways and free food.