The Warehouse at C.C. Creations recognized as 'Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store' by Guinness World Records

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations has earned the Guinness World Records title for Largest Collegiate Merchandise Store.
Guinness World Records verified that the store measurement is 28,750 square feet, according to a company press release.
Local leaders — including guest speakers Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Community Liaison Royce Hickman, City of College Station Mayor Pro Tempore Bob Brick, Texas A&M Vice President of Brand Development Shane Hinckley and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson — celebrated at the College Station retail store on Holleman Drive on April 9.
C.C. Creations owner and CEO Kenny Lawson said in a press release that the store sees more than 156,000 transactions in a year. He added that it has been humbling to know that the journey started in 1993 with two tables selling leftover Texas A&M Cotton Bowl sweatshirts.
“It is a great feeling, and I know our retail team is extremely proud to be a part of it,” his statement reads.
The festivities spilled into the weekend, with special discounts, photo opportunities with A&M mascot Reveille, giveaways and free food.
Lawson told Texas A&M Today that the idea for reaching out to Guinness World Records to check if the location could earn the title came from the store’s preexisting tagline “Over 20,000 square feet of the largest selection of Aggie merchandise anywhere!”
The Warehouse opened in 2010 after the Original C.C. Creations Tent Sale’s success, according to Texas A&M Today.
Shane Hinckley, Texas A&M vice president of brand development, told Texas A&M Today that Lawson and his staff should be proud of the record.
“Over the years,” he said, “their team has worked hard to create a one-of-a-kind retail experience and turned The Warehouse into a shopping destination for all Aggies fans.”
Since 2016, C.C. Creations also has ranked as the No. 1 licensee and No. 1 retailer of Texas A&M-licensed products in the world, Texas A&M Today stated. Lawson told the publication that the world record title represents years of dedication.
“It is very special to us as we recognize that it is our loyal customer base of the Aggie Network that continues to support us and help build our reputation throughout all generations of Aggies,” Lawson said in Texas A&M Today.