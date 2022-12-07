The Wall That Heals coming to College Station in April

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and a mobile education center are coming to College Station in April 2023.

The Wall and education center will be stationed at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station from April 27-30 and will be open to the public for free 24 hours a day. The Wall That Heals is 375 feet long and honors the three million-plus Americans who served during the Vietnam War and also bears the names of the 58,281 Americans who died during the war.

The mobile education center includes digital photo displays of service members whose names are on The Wall and lists their home of record within the area of a visit. It also features Vietnam veterans from the local area who returned home from Vietnam and later died. Other video displays share the history of The Wall.

“Bringing The Wall That Heals to the Brazos Valley will allow people to have the emotional experience of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and provide an educational experience,” said Todd Riemenschneider, chairman of The Wall That Heals Aggieland.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. The Wall That Heals is a program of the VVMF. The exhibit has been on display in over 700 cities nationwide since its debut in 1996.

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to College Station to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”