Vietnam veteran Gary Banta has never been to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. He went to a three-quarters-scale replica of The Wall on Tuesday at Veteran’s Park in College Station, though.

The replica wall, which has names inscribed of the 58,281 Americans who died in Vietnam, is called The Wall That Heals and is a traveling exhibit affiliated with the wall in D.C. The Wall That Heals is on display at Veteran’s Park until 2 p.m. Sunday and is open 24/7.

On Tuesday, Banta was part of an escort of over 60 motorcyclists and his retrofitted 1951 Wilson Jeep that traveled from Texas A&M’s RELLIS campus to Veteran’s Park to kick off a week of events for The Wall That Heals.

“I never went to the wall and I never did search names often because I don’t remember their last name,” Banta said. “I might’ve known them as ‘Stumpy’ or something else, but they had a last name and I always had this dread about finding their name on that wall and I don’t know it’s there, so I haven’t gone.”

At 11 a.m. Thursday, a “Welcome Home” ceremony will be held that will include Vietnam veterans and local dignitaries. The Wall That Heals also has a mobile education center with photo displays of “Hometown Heroes,” which include the 67 Brazos Valley service members whose names are on the wall in D.C. and the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Bryan.

“Service to the nation, as far as I’m concerned, is the most important thing an American can do,” Banta said. “I didn’t like a lot of it, but I’d do it over. And every time I hear somebody say we lost the war in Vietnam I tell them that is a lie. We didn’t lose that war. The American people lost that war. They gave up. Not everybody agrees with what I just said, but I say it so.”

Since Washington, D.C. is 1,400 miles from Bryan-College Station, The Wall That Heals is an opportunity for local residents to see the wall and to seek closure for some, according to Doug Tennis, a Vietnam Marine veteran and The Wall That Heals Aggieland co-chair.

“I think everyone should come out and see the wall, particularly some of these veterans,” Tennis said. “It’s been 50 years and they need to let it go, but it’s hard to tell some people to do that because the things they did in Vietnam were pretty harsh. Vietnam, it was a tough place.”

John Miller, a 98-year-old Bryan resident, not only served in Vietnam, but also in World War II and the Korean War with his almost 40-year career with the Marines focused on serving America in Pacific conflicts.

Miller grew up in Axtell and started at Texas A&M University in June 1942. He went to A&M until the spring of 1943 when he turned 18. At that point, he joined the Marines instead of being drafted. His lone WWII participation came at Okinawa.

After some time in Japan, Miller returned to school at A&M and graduated in 1949. The Marines offered him a commission after graduation and he took it instead of a civilian job. During the Korean War, Miller was a second lieutenant infantry platoon leader.

During the Vietnam War, Miller was stationed at the Marine Corps headquarters in Hawaii and made over 20 trips in three years to various places, including Vietnam, Okinawa and the Philippines. One of the bigger jobs he was tasked with was redesigning and reorienting the overall logistics support for all Marines in Vietnam.

Miller said America’s involvement in the war shouldn’t have happened, but noted it wasn’t for him to say it was wrong. He added he would do it all over again. Miller retired as a three-star lieutenant general in 1984 and later came back to College Station in 1998.

“It has been my life,” Miller said of his service in the Marines. “I think you’ll find that Marines stick together and they’re a proud organization, as they should be, and I’m pleased that’s what I did. I’d like for a lot of things to be different, but you can’t do that.”

Both Banta and Tennis were sent to I Corps in the northern region of South Vietnam. Tennis was in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive in 1968, when Viet Cong forces attacked South Vietnam sites. One of his best friends was killed in May of that year. Banta ran convoys, mostly at night, especially during the Tet Offensive.

“We hauled everything you could imagine,” Banta said. “Beer to biscuits to every kind of ammo you could think of, and it was really dangerous.”

Banta said choosing to serve is an honorable deed. He noted it was going to be emotional to visit The Wall That Heals, like it is for many other veterans. Banta said he knows at least five people whose names are on the wall.

“It heals,” Banta said. “That’s why I’m going, because I want to put to bed those dreads and doubts about who might be there.”