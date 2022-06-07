The Theatre Company opens 'Newsies' Thursday night

It has taken a lot of work, particularly on the intense choreography, but The Theatre Company is ready to open its three-week run of "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical" on Friday.

A Theatre Company release says, "Set in turn-of-the [20th] century New York City, 'Newsies' is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of newsies, homeless, teenage kids who sell newspapers to make a small living.

"When titans of the publishing company raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right."

Unlike many musicals, "Newsies" has intense choreography — far more than a typical Theatre Company production. Fortunately, "Newsies" has a talented and experienced choreographer, Dominick Oliver. who worked with cast members for several months to get everything right.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 26. The Theatre Company is located behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald's in Bryan's Tejas Center at Texas Avenue and Villa Maria Road.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, military and students, and $10 for children and are available at theatrecompany.com or at the box office one hour prior to each performance, if any remain.

Starring in "Newsies" will be Matt Kriger, George Joubran, Shane Duckett, Carabelle Case, Ryan Topf, Keith Owen, Matthew Winn, Erin O’Connell, Maddie Knoop, Junior Carreon, Kathleen Williams, Annabel Perry, Macie Steer, Georgia Sledge, Antonio West, Kathryn Thomas, Jadyn Case, Olivia Parker, Dominick Oliver, Parker Greer, Sonya Myatt, Emily Theis, Catherine Tolleson, Addi Duerksen, Haylie Zavodny, Samantha Bradford, Nathan Ludlow, Caleb Elliott, Eric Manuel, Rodney Bettis, Naia Poulsen, Lily Van Zandt, Hannah Geppert, Jeff Garrison-Tate, Tyler Lewi, Andy Winn, Declan Topf, Eleanor Garrison Tate and Rylan Dalton.

Adrienne Dobson directs "Newsies" and Cynthia Bradford produces. Oliver is the tireless choreographer.

Others in the crew are Ronica Case and Keri Kempf, music directors; Vivian Vu, stage manager; Brittney Green and Jesse Carswell, costume design; Tyler Lewis, set design; Beth Akin and Charlsie Harris, lighting design; Zack Brattin, set construction; Keith Owen and Charlsie Harris, prop design; Nathan Ludlow, William Crick and Derek Shaw, sound design/operators; Charlsie Harris and Sean Hudson, light board operators; Hailey Hudson and Paige Perrone, spotlight operators; Allison Overton and Addi Duerksen, hair and make-up design; Charlotte Garrison-Tate, Ginny Garrison, Samantha Weed and Corinne Wright, costume team; Josie Bettis, Nathan Ludlow and Paige Perrone, stagehands; and William Crick, Charlsie Harris, Sean Hudson, Nathan Ludlow and Derek Shaw, teach crew.

Special thanks goes to Dean Coffer, Alanna O’Connell, The Eagle and The Navasota Examiner.