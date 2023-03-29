In the early days of World War II, composer Richard Rodgers was looking for a new writing partner. Over the span of two decades, he had partnered with Lorenz Hart to produce more than two dozens musicals such as "Pal Joey" and "Babes in Arms."

But Hart was in a downward spiral with his health.

Rodgers heard that Oscar Hammerstein II — best known for writing the book and lyrics for "Show Boat" — was looking for a new partner.

The two joined forces and, for the next two decades, dominated America's musical theater.

Their first collaboration, "Oklahoma!," literally set the stage for musicals to come. Based on the 1931 play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs, "Oklahoma!" firmly established the concept of marrying the songs and music to the book or the play.

"Oklahoma!" has seen countless productions over the past 80 years, including one at The Theatre Company in Bryan some two decades ago.

Starting Friday, The Theatre Company will revive that classic American musical for three weekends.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 16. All shows will be on the Randy Wilson Stage at The Theatre Company, behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald's in Bryan's Tejas Center.

Tickets are $22.50 for adults, $17 for seniors and students and $12 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at theatrecompany.com or at the box office one hour before each performance should any remain. All seating is reserved.

Set in 1906, "Oklahoma!" is the story of Laurey Williams and her love of two suitors, the good Curly McLain and the thuggish Jud Fry.

"Oklahoma!" is rich with songs such as "Oh, What a Beautiful Morning," "I Can't Say No," "People Will Say We're in Love" and, of course, the title number "Oklahoma," which became the official state song of our neighbors to the north in 1953.

Rodgers and Hammerstein won a special Pulitzer Prize for "Oklahoma!" in 1944.

Adrienne Dobson directs The Theatre Company production.

The cast includes Cynthia Bradford as Aunt Eller; Beau Cochran, Curly; Brooke Searcy, Laurey; Shane Duckett, Will Parker; Jackson Reasoner, Jud Fry; Catherine Tolleson, Ado Annie; Dustin Kemp, Ali Hakim; Emily Theis, Gertie Cummings; Tyler Lewis, Andrew Carnes; and Bonnie Garcia, Dream Laurey.

Also, Michael Knighton as Ike Skidmore; Naia Poulsen, Fred; Ryan Topf, Slim; Derek Shaw, Cord Elam; Caleb Simmons, Mike; Lauren Moore, Ellen; Isabella Schmidt, Kate; Claire Standridge, Virginia; Lily Tungol, Vivian; and Alanna O’Connell, Joe.

Members of the dancing ensemble include Bonnie Garcia, Lauren Moore, Alanna O’Connell, Erin O’Connell, Isabella Schmidt, Claire Standridge, Molly Steiner, Kathryn Thomas, Lily Tungol and Haylie Zavodny.