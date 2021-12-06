The Theatre Company announces new season

Head Over Heels: The Musical featuring music by the Go-Go’s will run two weekends, Aug. 26-Sept. 11. Auditions are July 5-6. It is based loosely on Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th century comedy The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia.

“Not all jukebox musicals are created equal, but as soon as I heard the Go-Go’s music in the soundtrack of Head Over Heels, I knew it would be a perfect show for The Theatre Company,” Dobson said. “This show is pure fun!”

Up next will be Disney’s Descendants, which will run two weekends Oct. 14-30. Auditions will be Aug. 30-31.

The musical is based on the 2015 Disney television film about the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen; Jafar; and Cruella de Vil.

Closing out the season will be Titanic the Musical. It will sail two weekends from Dec. 1-11 next year. Auditions will be Oct. 17-18.

“I’ve been wanting to bring Titanic for a few years now,” Dobson said. “We all know the powerful story, and of course we’ve seen the movie. The musical isn’t based on Jack and Rose, but it does tell us more about the historical figures who were lost when the Titanic sank.