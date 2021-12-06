The Theatre Company announces new season

In a sign of a return to normalcy, The Theatre Company held its first season preview in a year and a half Sunday.
The new season There’s No Place Like Home will include a classic favorite, a Disney delight, an overlooked Sondheim gem and a musical that can be described only as titanic.
With pandemic-delayed productions of its current season, The Theatre Company has switched from a school-year season to a calendar-year season. It will open Feb. 18 with a three-week run of The Wizard of Oz, which will run through March 6. Auditions are Jan. 3-4.
The musical holds a special place in artistic director Adrienne Dobson’s heart.
“Way back in 2002 as I was beginning my sophomore year at Texas A&M, I saw an ad for Wizard of Oz auditions in The Eagle. A few days later I found my way to The Theatre Company!” Dobson said. “As I begin my 20th year at The Theatre Company, I could not think of a better way to begin than with Wizard of Oz.”
Next up will be Stephen Sondheim’s The Frogs, set for a two-week run April 1-10. Auditions will be Feb. 22-23.
Dobson said, “Of course, we had to include a Sondheim production this year because it’s been too long without him! The Frogs is a lesser known Sondheim, but it’s brilliantly written and I know our audience will love it.”
The Frogs is based loosely on an ancient Greek comedy by Aristophanes. In the modern version, William Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw compete in Hades for the title of the world’s greatest playwright. After Shakespeare wins, he is brought back to the modern world to create art that can save civilization.
Randy Wilson, The Theatre Company’s late artistic director, was enthralled with Sondheim and produced Sondheim shows frequently.
“Especially considering the sudden tragic loss of Stephen Sondheim, I’m grateful that we will be able to honor him with this production,” Dobson said.
The Theatre Company season will continue with Newsies: The Broadway Musical. Based on the 1992 Walt Disney film about an 1899 newsboy strike in New York City, the show features music by the legendary Alan Menken.
“Newsies was one of my favorite movies growing up, and the stage adaptation is absolutely brilliant!” Dobson said. “We are so fortunate to have Dominic Oliver confirmed as our choreographer, and he’ll even be hosting dance classes at Artistic Illusions Dance Academy in order for our young performers to prepare for the show.”
Newsies will run three weekends from June 10-26 with auditions sets for April 18-19.
Head Over Heels: The Musical featuring music by the Go-Go’s will run two weekends, Aug. 26-Sept. 11. Auditions are July 5-6. It is based loosely on Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th century comedy The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia.
“Not all jukebox musicals are created equal, but as soon as I heard the Go-Go’s music in the soundtrack of Head Over Heels, I knew it would be a perfect show for The Theatre Company,” Dobson said. “This show is pure fun!”
Up next will be Disney’s Descendants, which will run two weekends Oct. 14-30. Auditions will be Aug. 30-31.
The musical is based on the 2015 Disney television film about the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen; Jafar; and Cruella de Vil.
Closing out the season will be Titanic the Musical. It will sail two weekends from Dec. 1-11 next year. Auditions will be Oct. 17-18.
“I’ve been wanting to bring Titanic for a few years now,” Dobson said. “We all know the powerful story, and of course we’ve seen the movie. The musical isn’t based on Jack and Rose, but it does tell us more about the historical figures who were lost when the Titanic sank.
“This is a beautiful classic musical with a moving score. The talent at The Theatre Company right now is truly remarkable, and I can’t wait to hear our voices sing the music from Titanic.”
Season tickets for the There’s No Place Like Home season are $105 for adults and $50 for children — the adult package will be discounted $10 for a limited time.
Individual show ticket prices remain $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and students and $10 for children. Tickets are available at theatrecompany.com.
The Theatre Company is behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.