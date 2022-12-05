The Theatre Company announces 2023 season

Music and magic came together Sunday evening when The Theatre Company in Bryan announced its exciting new season.

Following the pandemic, The Theatre Company switched from a school-year season to a calendar-year season, so the new season encompasses 2023.

As wonderful as the new season is, the list of shows presented Sunday isn’t even complete due to some contractual issues.

Here is a look at what we know so far — and it is a lot:

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder — This hilarious show was the most nominated show of the 2014 season, capturing 10 Tony nominations and winning four, for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Direction and Best Costumes.

It also earned seven Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and one Drama League Award, all of which included Best Musical.

“Gentleman’s Guide” is based on a 1907 novel by Roy Horniman, “Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal.”

The musical features music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak and book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman.

The musical revolves around the low-born Monty Navarro who finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family. He sets off down a scandalous path to outlive them all. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught, and juggle two women at the same time?

Adrienne Dobson, The Theatre Compay’s icredible executive director, said, “’A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ is filled with unforgettable music, non-stop laughs, and a scene-stealing role for one actor playing all eight of the doomed heirs, set to be played by Roger Pine, who isn’t quite sure what he’s gotten himself into.”

It’s a good thing audiences can’t get enough of Roger Pine!

“This fresh new comedy will delight audiences of all ages and leave them begging for more.”

Classic TTC Show — We don’t know yet for sure what this show will be. It currently is on national tour and if the tour is extended, The Theatre Company will have to postpone its production. Not to fear, Dobson has another popular show lined up if that happens.

Dobson said, “Either one will make me very happy. Both shows have been performed previously at The Theatre Company, one of which I was involved with, but not onstage.”

It’s so new, we can’t even tell you the name! — Now that’s intriguing.

Dobson said, “Adapted from a very popular Nickelodeon series, this musical features a very famous kitchen object who lives under the sea, along with all of his colorful friends!

“In the musical version of this story, their entire ocean community faces total annihilation, until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage.”

Cabaret — OK, this is one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time and audiences return again and again to see the musical by Fred Ebb and John Kander.

Freaky Friday — Based on a beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and subsequent spectacular Disney films, “Freaky Friday” features a mother and daughter who somehow switch bodies and only have one day to set things right. Through it all, they come to appreciate each other and realize the bonds of love that unite them.

Book is by Bridget Carpenter, with music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the Pulitzer Prize-winning authors of “Next to Normal” and “If/Then.”

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer — What could be more holiday than this classic?

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. It includes your favorite Christmas songs and features all of your favorite characters, like Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

“It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.”

But the regular season isn’t all there is. Far from it.

This year, The Theatre Company introduced pop-up productions, each only a weekend long.

The first one of the 2023 season will be “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a Tony-Award winning musical based on the books of Ridley Pearson and Dave Barry. Set in Victorian England, “Starcatcher” features a fetching young woman, pirates and lots of adventure.

The season also will include “TTC Miscast: Volume 1,” created and directed by George Joubran and Keri Kempf to feature all The Theatre Company favorites singing songs audiences wouldn’t normally associate with them.

More than 30 years ago, Bryan’s own Randy Wilson set The Theatre Company on the road to greatness. Wilson, who made several appearances on Broadway, was smitten with the works of the great Stephen Sondheim.

This season, The Theatre Company will present “Putting It Together,” a review of Sondheim’s music featuring some 30 of his Broadway songs.

Dobson said, “’Putting It Together’ is performed by a small ensemble, thrown together at a party in a Manhattan penthouse. With a bit of imagination, they transform the apartment into the stage of an abandoned theatre, an estate in Sweden, an island outside of Paris, a street off the Roman Forum, and even the woods of a fairy tale.”

Two widly popular shows return at Halloween and Christmas. “The Rocky Horror Show” is the well-known story of Dr. Frankenfurter and an, ah, off cast of characters. Take a step to the right and get involved in the fun.

Tyler Lewis, who previously played Dr. Frankenfurter, will direct this version over the Halloween weekend.

A show that isn’t a holiday classic but should be will be Dobson back as Cindy Lou-Who in “Who’s Holiday.” Yes, it has adult themes, but it touches the heart in ways most Christmas productions can’t.

And, in an effort to bring out the performer in every child, The Theatre Company will have three summer camps. Middle school children will present a production of “Guys & Dolls Jr.,” followed by the high school counterparts, who will perform “Legally Blonde Jr.”

Finally, the elementary school set will present a production that still is secret, but may involve a Disney story a cute little fish who has lost his way.

Season tickets are on sale on The Theatre Company website at www.theatrecompany.com.

And don’t forget, there is still one more weekend of shows of “Titanic the Musical.”