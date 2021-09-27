The struggle for closure as COVID rages on

Ken Doka works as an expert in end-of-life care for the Hospice Foundation of America and has written books about aging, dying, grief and end-of-life care. In a recent Kaiser Health News report, he speaks about a current state in this country of “disenfranchised grief,” where many mourners “feel they don’t have the right to express their loss openly or fully because of the cultural stigma about how the person died. ... Refusing to face the truth about what killed a family or community member can make the grieving process much harder.”

Kaiser Health News reporter Brett Sholtis says nearly half the families he interviewed for his story asked that COVID-19 not be mentioned in obituaries or death notices. “Some families wanted to have their loved one’s official death certificate changed so that COVID was not listed as the cause of death.”

Doka predicts that Americans who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in communities where the disease isn’t taken seriously may also encounter similar efforts to shift responsibility — from the virus to the person who died. The emerging term for this is “death shaming,” or shaming those who die from COVID-19, and you have to wonder what has brought us to this place so devoid of empathy for someone’ loss?