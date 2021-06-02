The Salvation Army, Shipley’s to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Friday is National Donut Day and The Salvation Army is once again partnering with the four local Shipley Do-Nuts locations to celebrate by giving customers one free glazed donut from 6 to 10 a.m.

The Salvation Army’s red kettles will be set up at all four Shipley’s locations to collect donations for a summer feeding program in Bryan-College Station. Shipley’s will also be serving a special donut of the day for The Salvation Army.

Aggieland Outfitters has also partnered with The Salvation Army and Shipley’s for Friday’s National Donut Day. Aggieland Outfitters’ locations on University Drive and George Bush Drive will be holding profit shares for The Salvation Army, and customers will receive a free donut at the store from 10 a.m. to noon.

Since 1938, The Salvation Army has celebrated National Donut Day on the first Friday of each June to honor the soldiers of World War I. In 1917, around 250 volunteers and officers from The Salvation Army traveled to France to serve American soldiers fighting in World War I. Women called “doughnut lassies” hand-delivered donuts to soldiers, nicknamed “doughboys,” on the front lines and are often credited with popularizing doughnuts in the United States.