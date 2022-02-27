The Princess Project gears up for 13th year, offering free prom dresses to high school juniors, seniors

For six Saturdays a year, beginning in March, Denise Camp’s garage becomes a dress shop for high school juniors and seniors looking for the perfect prom dress.
“You can just tell it’s the right dress, just the look on their face. They know,” Camp said. “We all know when they come out. … That’s always a fun feeling when they come out with a big grin on their face, and you know it’s the right one.”
The Princess Project was established 13 years ago by Camp and her longtime friend, Rose Mary Garcia, to help ease the burden on students wanting to attend prom by offering free dresses.
There is no income-based qualification, Camp said. The only requirement is the student must be a junior or senior in high school.
“Anybody that wants a dress is welcome to come,” she said, saying there can be a lot of reasons why someone might want to get a free prom dress. “You just want to come and get you a dress, come on and get you a dress. It really is for everyone.”
Camp said there have been some students who get a dress their junior year and return as a senior to find another dress, but they bring their junior year dress back for another student to enjoy.Some students travel an hour to College Station to search for the perfect prom dress, Camp said. Students do not have to live in or attend a school in a specific city or county, but they must show proof that they are a junior or senior.
“If you’re willing to drive here, come on,” she said, saying they have had students from Hempstead, Navasota and smaller communities in the Brazos Valley with some traveling as a group.Camp and Garcia, both 1985 Bryan High School graduates, started The Princess Project in 2009 after Camp read a one-page article in “People” magazine about a similar initiative someone started in another state and thought it might be fun to bring to the Bryan-College Station area.
After starting with about 75 dresses that first year, she said, they have expanded to have about 500 in all colors, lengths, styles and sizes, including plus sizes.
Camp said she enjoys watching the students find their perfect dress, but she also likes having a designated six weekends when she and Garcia can catch up in the middle of their busy lives.
If a student has a certain type of dress in mind, Camp said, they try to narrow down her selection, but they encourage everyone to try on the dresses in one of their designated changing rooms. She said they have seen examples of people who try on a dress for fun or that they were unsure about on the hanger and realize it is their dress.
With the exception of a few Camp and Garcia have purchased over the years, most of the dresses are donated from community members. However, they are not old style or hand-me-down dresses, Camp said. They are selective about what dresses they keep, she said, ensuring they are a current style, in good condition — no rips or stains — and appropriate based on schools’ general prom dress codes.
Any dress they do not put into their stock is donated to other organizations. Then, at the end of each season, they go through the dresses that are left and cycle out ones they have had for a few years and donate those as well.
Camp called it a satisfying feeling to help students through the program and give them one less thing to worry about. Garcia was not able to attend their senior prom during due to expenses.
Their goal, Camp said, is to make it easier and affordable for students to attend prom.
“Prom’s kind of that penultimate event,” she said. “You’ve got prom and then you’ve got graduation. And then there’s plenty of time to worry about the real world and getting a job or going to college or whatever you’re going to do.”
They accept dress donations throughout the year at 18544 Anasazi Bluff Drive in College Station or at Garcia’s office at 103 N. Main Street in Bryan during regular business hours 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
They do not accept cash donations or purses, tuxedoes, shoes or accessories, but focus specifically on dresses. Camp noted the dress is typically the largest prom expense for girls and there are not many options for them to rent dresses like boys can rent tuxedoes.
“It’s kind of a lot of money just to spend on something you’re going to wear one time,” she said. “And there’s a lot of other expenses that go along with prom too. … So if we can take away that biggest expense, then we’re more than happy to do that.”
After a nearly nonexistent year in 2020 due to the pandemic canceling many proms and a slow year in 2021 due to the same reason, Camp said she is looking forward to seeing up to 20 or so girls looking for dresses at a time. On average, she said, they help about 50 to 75 students each year.
“I’m super excited; I’m amped,” she said.
This year’s shopping days are March 5, March 12, March 26, April 9, April 23 and May 7 — all from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 18544 Anasazi Bluff Drive in College Station. For more information go to princessprojectbcs.com.