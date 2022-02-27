The Princess Project gears up for 13th year, offering free prom dresses to high school juniors, seniors

“If you’re willing to drive here, come on,” she said, saying they have had students from Hempstead, Navasota and smaller communities in the Brazos Valley with some traveling as a group.Camp and Garcia, both 1985 Bryan High School graduates, started The Princess Project in 2009 after Camp read a one-page article in “People” magazine about a similar initiative someone started in another state and thought it might be fun to bring to the Bryan-College Station area.

After starting with about 75 dresses that first year, she said, they have expanded to have about 500 in all colors, lengths, styles and sizes, including plus sizes.

Camp said she enjoys watching the students find their perfect dress, but she also likes having a designated six weekends when she and Garcia can catch up in the middle of their busy lives.

If a student has a certain type of dress in mind, Camp said, they try to narrow down her selection, but they encourage everyone to try on the dresses in one of their designated changing rooms. She said they have seen examples of people who try on a dress for fun or that they were unsure about on the hanger and realize it is their dress.