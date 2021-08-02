The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing

Just consider the following facts provided by the Alzheimer’s Association: More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s today. This number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States saw Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths increase by 16%.

This year alone, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that dealing with Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the nation $355 billion. By 2050, these costs could rise as high as $1.1 trillion. This is why we find ourselves so desperate for a treatment to arrest the disease while clinging to the hope that science will find a cure. Now, a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease enters the equation — Aduhelm. Questions of its approval and effectiveness aside, let’s just look at the consumer costs associated with it. While there are many drugs that cost more than Aduhelm, what makes it different is the millions of potential customers for it and the fact that it is designed to be taken for years.