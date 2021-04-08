The latest on the shooting in Bryan that killed one and injured five others

One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan Thursday afternoon.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while pursuing the person believed to have been involved in the Bryan shooting. The trooper was in serious but stable condition, officials said in a tweet.
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said a sixth person was taken to a hospital after suffering an asthma attack, Buske said. A seventh person suffered a minor injury, the Bryan Police Department said in a tweet posted at 6 p.m.
Late Thursday, Bryan police said 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County has been charged with murder.
Buske told reporters that police received the initial call of an active shooter at approximately 2:30 p.m. and the first officers arrived at 2:36 p.m., but the shooter had already left the scene in a vehicle that Buske said is assumed to be a personal car.
According to Buske, the suspected shooter — who was taken into custody away from the scene more than an hour after the shooting — was an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets. Kent Moore Cabinets is on Stone City Drive in the Brazos County Industrial Park.
Buske said a motive in the shooting was not clear.
“We don’t believe there are any other suspects involved in the shooting,” Buske told reporters Thursday evening.
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a male suspect in the shooting was arrested in Iola.
Jane Long Intermediate School near the industrial park was put on a brief perimeter hold that was lifted before dismissal began.
Police scanner traffic around 3:30 p.m. indicated a possible vehicle chase with shots fired near the Grimes County community of Iola.
Law enforcement officials converged on a residence on County Road 117 in rural Grimes County late Thursday afternoon, with crime scene tape surrounding the area. No details were immediately released about what transpired at the scene.
According to the Iola school district web page, the district was placed in a “safety seal” as a precaution prior to dismissal.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement at 5:20 p.m. Thursday regarding the shooting.
“I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act,” Abbott said. “Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”