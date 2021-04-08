The latest on the shooting in Bryan that killed one and injured five others

One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan Thursday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a trooper was shot while pursuing the person believed to have been involved in the Bryan shooting. The trooper was in serious but stable condition, officials said in a tweet.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said a sixth person was taken to a hospital after suffering an asthma attack, Buske said. A seventh person suffered a minor injury, the Bryan Police Department said in a tweet posted at 6 p.m.

Late Thursday, Bryan police said 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County has been charged with murder.

Buske told reporters that police received the initial call of an active shooter at approximately 2:30 p.m. and the first officers arrived at 2:36 p.m., but the shooter had already left the scene in a vehicle that Buske said is assumed to be a personal car.

According to Buske, the suspected shooter — who was taken into custody away from the scene more than an hour after the shooting — was an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets. Kent Moore Cabinets is on Stone City Drive in the Brazos County Industrial Park.

Buske said a motive in the shooting was not clear.