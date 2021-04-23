 Skip to main content
The Langford names new lifestyle director
The Langford names new lifestyle director

The Langford Methodist Retirement Community in College Station has named Katy Peterson its new lifestyle director.

As lifestyle director, Peterson will oversee activities such as fitness classes, lectures, socials and outings. According to a release, Peterson’s offering are inspired by the Eden Alternative Domains of Well-being, which focus on identity, growth, autonomy, security, connectedness, meaning and joy.

“The Langford is the next logical step in my career to fully embrace my calling to serve seniors,” Peterson said in a release. “I can truly focus on the relationship as well as the programming, because the best programming is relationship-driven. Every experience is naturally more meaningful — every class, gathering, event and outing — when it is cemented by the relationships that happen when you live in community with one another. It is a very special thing to be a part of.”

Peterson was previously the senior services coordinator for the City of College Station’s Parks and Recreation department.

“At The Langford, we seek to nurture every aspect of what makes life truly fulfilling. Katy is such a natural at understanding the unique needs of the individual while fostering the interests of the resident body as a whole. We are so blessed to bring her expertise to The Langford,” said Stacey Nehring, The Langford’s executive director, in a release.

