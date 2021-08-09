The joy of sweat: Perspiration has its benefits

In addition to water, salt tablets and ice cream were readily available to volunteers. To avoid extreme reflective heat of the roads, organizers moved the marathon and race-walk to the cooler northern city of Sapporo. Start times for some events were moved to later in the day. The July 31 report notes that approximately 30 people working the event suffered heat-related illness. All had mild symptoms, which is good news.

The athletes also prepared. They know to acclimate, and they tried to train in similar conditions to those they might find in Tokyo. The idea is to allow their bodies to learn to cool down efficiently in that kind of environment. They know to hydrate. And in the heat of competition, we see the sweat of their labor.

“Perspiration is a symbol of glory — a badge of honor — as dripping, glistening athletes cross finish lines and push the limits of human endurance,” said Sarah Everts recently on the “Today” show. She is the author of a new book called “The Joy of Sweat” and a science journalist who has extensively researched this aspect of biology.

Sweat is a bodily function we usually try to hide from the world. Sweating “is having a moment at the Tokyo Olympics,” she reminded us. “It’s a moment when the taboo is lifted, if only briefly, and everyone is celebrating sweat.”