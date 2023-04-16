The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown was named the 2022 Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year by the Texas Association of Managing Editors at the organization’s annual conference Saturday in Galveston.

The award recognizes excellence in sportswriting, according to the TME.

It is his second time taking first place in the award, previously honored in 2020, and fourth time as a finalist for the honor named after the late former sports editor of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and TME board member who died in 2017.

Brown’s work on issues related to the first year of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation in college athletics was a staple in is 2022 work. An open records request revealed that Texas A&M’s athletes made more than $4 million in NIL deals in the first year this form of compensation was legalized. Also, Brown spoke with state legislators and innovators in the NIL field on the future of NIL compensation in Texas.

“This data driven story on NIL deals pushed this package into first place,” the judge wrote. “The package was strong overall with a good mixture of stories.”

The competition, which features awards for various types of stories and newsroom roles, groups media outlets by size of the newsroom and amount of publication days. The Eagle competes in the median AA division, out of three.

In seven years at The Eagle, Brown has collected 19 TME awards for both writing and video work.

Brown came to the Eagle after previous stints at ESPN Dallas and the Star-Telegram, where he was mentored by Williams for four years. In 14 years in journalism, Brown has covered the Super Bowl, the NFL Draft, Bowl Championship Series and New Years Six games, as well as the Men’s and Women’s College World Series and the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament. He has bylines from the Major League Baseball World Series, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, women’s soccer Olympic qualifying and the National Hockey League playoffs.

He currently covers A&M football, men’s basketball and baseball, along with Aggie Olympic sports and Brazos Valley high school athletics.