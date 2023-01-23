The Eagle's 2022 All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team

The future is bright in the Brazos Valley and the 25th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team is a great indicator of that. With only five seniors on this year's team, the underclassmen were key contributors on plenty of playoff teams this year.

Leon, Brenham, Iola, College Station and Rudder all had multiple players on this year's team. Those five schools combined for 14 nominations.

Leon was the lone school to reach the state tournament and the Lady Cougars were well represented. First-teamers Emily Sitton and Kaitlyn Kirschner were joined by third-teamer Sawyer Merry.

Brenham led by first-year head coach Megan Whalen reached the 5A Region III final this season. The Cubettes had a player on each All-BV team this season including, first-teamer Brooke Bentke, second-teamer Lillie Thibodeaux and third-teamer Kristen Kuehn.

The College Station Cougars led the way though with four players on All-BV. Under new head coach Ashley Davis, the Lady Cougars reached the 5A region III quarterfinals. Blair Thiebaud and Ava Martindale were both on the first team, while Avery Psencik was on the second team and Carson Thiebaud rounded things out on the third team.

Iola reached the Class 2A Region III final this season and had two players on the All-BV team. Lindsey Gooch was a first team selection and Shaylee McKown was a third team selection.

Rounding out the teams with multiple selections was Rudder. The Rangers didn't make the playoffs but did win 30 games this season. Gabby Baker and Londyn Singleton were both second-teamers.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team represents the best of the best in area volleyball play during the 2022 season.

Team of the Year

Leon Cougars

Leon made it back to the UIL state tournament for the first time since 2019 this season. The Lady Cougars with only one senior on their roster went 45-6 in 2022 and a perfect 8-0 in a tough and talented District 22-2A. Leon swept three of its five playoff opponents enroute to the state tournament and didn't have any of those five go longer than four sets.

Coach of the Year

Jessica Turner, Leon Lady Cougars

In five seasons at the helm of the Leon Lady Cougars, Turner has a 177-41 record with two state tournament appearances. This season saw Turner and the Lady Cougars win District 22-2A, reel off five playoff wins and finish the season as a state semifinalist. The Lady Cougars matched up with eventual state-runner up Lindsay in the state tournament and lost in five sets.

FIRST TEAM

Emily Sitton

Leon Lady Cougars, junior, outside hitter

A three-year starter that especially shined this year as Sitton was named the District 22-2A MVP and was a member of the UIL's state All-Tournament team. The junior finished the season with 614 kills, 125 aces, 526 digs and 35 blocks.

Brooke Bentke

Brenham Cubettes, senior, outside hitter

In her final season at Brenham, Bentke left it all on the court. The senior was named the District 21-5A MVP and finished the season with 545 kills, 67 aces, 334 digs and 32 blocks.

Lindsey Gooch

Iola Lady Bulldogs, junior, outside hitter

The Lady Bulldogs team captain did it all this season for Iola. Gooch played all six rotations of every game this season and was named co-most valuable offensive player in District 22-2A. She finished the season with 855 kills, 560 digs and 54 aces.

Kaitlyn Kirschner

Leon Lady Cougars, junior, middle blocker

Kirschner stepped up this season and became one of Leon's go-to players. The junior finished the season with 502 kills, 52 service aces, 98 digs and 90 blocks. She was named co-most valuable offensive player in District 22-2A.

Blair Thiebaud

College Station Lady Cougars, freshman, setter

Thiebaud made a splash in her first season with the Lady Cougars. The freshman was named the District 21-5A setter of the year and broke the season single assist record for College Station. She finished the season with 1,202 assists, 360 digs, 174 kills and 58 aces.

Ava Martindale

College Station Lady Cougars, senior, libero

Martindale ended her career at College Station on a high note as she was named first-team all-district. The senior libero tallied 828 digs, 157 assists and 58 aces this year.

Cate Wright

Brazos Christian Lady Eagles, junior, utility

Wright shined for the Lady Eagles this season. The junior had 502 kills, 59 aces, 340 digs and 25 solo blocks. For her efforts, she was named first-team all-district, second-team all-state and was Brazos Christian's co-offensive MVP.

SECOND TEAM

Avery Psencik

College Station Lady Cougars, junior, outside hitter

Psencik etched her name in record books this year as the junior broke the single season kills record at College Station. The second-team all-district player had 414 kills, 56 blocks, 32 aces and 296 digs as a junior.

Sadie Kasowski

Bremond Lady Tigers, junior, outside hitter

A three-year varsity starter and team captain, Kasowski had a season to remember this year. The junior was named the District 16-2A MVP and tallied 507 kills, 83 aces, 631 digs, 21 blocks and 121 assists.

Londyn Singleton

Rudder Lady Rangers, senior, outside hitter

A first-team all-district player, Singleton had a standout season for the Lady Rangers. The senior was named the team's MVP and recorded 374 kills, 73 aces and 468 digs.

Lillie Thibodeaux

Brenham Cubettes, junior, middle blocker

Thibodeaux shined for the Cubettes this year. The junior had 224 kills and 108 blocks on the season which helped her take home the District 21-5A co-blocker of the year award.

Yolianna Castillo

Rockdale Lady Tigers, senior, setter

Castillo ended her Rockdale career in style. The senior was named second-team all-district and was the 2022 District 19-3A setter of the year. This season, she racked up 881 assists, 151 kills, 427 digs, 51 blocks and 67 aces.

Gabby Baker

Rudder Lady Rangers, sophomore, libero

A second-team all-district talent, Baker finished the season with 649 digs and 53 aces. She was also named Rudder's defensive MVP.

THIRD TEAM

Madi Polasek

Bryan Lady Vikings, sophomore, outside hitter

Bryan's leader in kills and aces this season, Polasek had a memorable season. The first-team all-district talent had 283 kills in district play, 48 aces in district action and 348 digs.

Clare Najvar

St. Joseph Lady Eagles, senior, outside hitter

A first-team all-district and second-team all-state player, Najvar capped off her senior season in style. The senior finished the season with 455 kills, 398 digs, 69 aces and 15 blocks. She also tallied 12 double-double performances.

Sawyer Merry

Leon Lady Cougars, junior, outside hitter

Another member of Leon's stellar state tournament team. Merry finished the season with 349 kills and 62 blocks.

Carson Thiebaud

College Station Lady Cougars, junior, middle blocker

Thiebaud was a brick wall for College Station this year. The junior had 144 blocks, 225 kills, 31 digs and 6 aces enroute to breaking the single season blocks record at College Station. She was also named the District 21-5A co-blocker of the year.

Aubree McAllister

Normangee Lady Panthers, junior, setter

McAllister was a standout for the Lady Panthers this season. The junior averaged 35 assists per game and was named District 22-2A's setter of the year.

Kristen Kuehn

Brenham Cubettes, junior, libero

A first-team all-district selection, Kuehn was a valuable piece to Brenham's team this season. She ended the year with 651 digs and 59 aces.

Shaylee McKown

Iola Lady Bulldogs, freshman, outside hitter

McKown made an immediate impact for Iola as a freshman. The outside hitter stepped in and played all six rotations this year for the Lady Bulldogs. She tallied over 100 kills along with 347 digs and 65 aces. For her performance, she was named the most valuable defensive player in District 22-2A.

ALL ACADEMIC TEAM

Reagan Aponte, Rudder - GPA 4.4625, CR 5 of 433, academic all-district

Carmella Jones, Bryan - academic all-district.

Madi Polasek, Bryan - academic all-district.

Alexis Burton, Bryan - academic all-district.

Alli Warden, Bryan - academic all-district.

Reagan Burnett, Bremond - GPA 100, CR 2, THSCA academic all-state

Sophia Gouge, Bremond - GPA 100, CR 1, THSCA academic all-state

Ava Bessette, Iola - GPA 98

Abree Raley, Iola - GPA 90.4

Sydney Nevill, Iola - GPA 94.6

Kylan Thomas, Iola - GPA 96.6

Rylee Goodney, Iola - GPA 92.2

Blaire Smithey, Iola - GPA 94.2

Katara Larson, Iola - GPA 96.4

Shaylee McKown, Iola - GPA 98.3

Lindsey Gooch, Iola - GPA 98.9

Julie Bartsch, Rockdale - GPA 3.52, CR 17 of 105, academic all-district

Yolianna Castillo, Rockdale - GPA 4.35, CR 2 of 105, academic all-district, THSCA academic all-state

Clare Najvar, St. Joseph - GPA 4.19, academic all-state

Claire Boyle, St. Joseph - GPA 4.09, academic all-state

Lana Lipscomb, St. Joseph - GPA 3.68, academic all-state

Madeline Boehm, St. Joseph - GPA 3.94, academic all-state

Anna Eubanks, St. Joseph - GPA 4.12, academic all-state

Cate Wright, Brazos Christian - academic all-state

Emily Angerer, Brazos Christian - academic all-state

Diana Riley, Brazos Christian - academic all-state

Emily Sullivan, Brazos Christian - academic all-state

Peyton Spaw, Brazos Christian - academic all-state

Brooke Bentke, Brenham - GPA 4.472, CR 8, academic all-district

Lillie Thibodeaux, Brenham - GPA 4.06, CR 35, academic all-district

Charli Crowson, Brenham - GPA 4.1, CR 39, academic all-district

Sienna Kelm, Brenham - GPA 4.15, CR 28, acadmeic all-district

Gracey Tesch, Normangee - GPA 96.2, CR 16, academic all-district

Riley de la Garza, Normangee - GPA 96.5, CR 7 of 42, academic all-district

Emily Makepeace, Normangee - GPA 99.2, CR 6, academic all-district

Kamy Phillips, Normangee - GPA 96.8, CR 15, acadmeic all-district

Morgan Hemphill, Normangee - GPA 95.8, CR 10, academic all-district

Maecyn Hemphill, Normangee - GPA 95.6, CR 12, academic all-district

Marcella Deer, College Station - GPA 3.51, CR 196 of 470, academic all-district

Addison Jennings, College Station - GPA 4.09, CR 81 of 465, academic all-district.

Camryn Kimes, College Station - GPA 3.95, CR 113 of 465, academic all-district.

Avery Psencik, College Station - GPA 3.96, CR 112 of 465, academic all-district.

Ava Martindale, College Station - GPA 4.35, CR 44 of 465, academic all-district

Carson Thiebaud, College Station - GPA 4.35, CR 44 of 465, academic all-district.

Riley Newton, College Station - GPA 4.30, CR 44 of 470, academic all-district.

Emily Sitton, Leon - academic all-district.

Kaitlyn Kirschner, Leon - academic all-district.

Sawyer Merry, Leon - academic all-district.

Megan Page, Leon - academic all-district.

Lanie Goolsby, Leon - academic all-district.

Breanna Watson, Leon - academic all-district.

Makaila Woods, Leon - academic all-district.

Avery Futrell, Leon - academic all-district.

Lesley Munoz, Consol - academic all-district, THSCA academic all-state

Bella Gutierrez, Consol - academic all-district, THSCA academic all-state.

Ella Norton, Consol - academic all-district, THSCA academic all-state.

Jasmine Rau, Consol - academic all-district.

Abigail McKinney, Consol - academic all-district.

To be eligible for the All-Brazos Valley Academic Team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. KEY: GPA — grade point average; CR — class rank; THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association; TGCA — Texas Girls Coaches Association.