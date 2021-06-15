The Eagle's 2020 APME awards list

The Eagle staff won 22 statewide journalism awards in the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest.
The awards recognized work from across all sections of the paper and were announced via Facebook on Tuesday.
The Eagle competed against similar-sized papers in the Class 2A circulation category.
The APME Awards
First Place
Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year – Travis L. Brown
Eagle sports reporter Travis Brown picks his favorite stories of the year.
Star Photojournalist of the Year – Michael Miller
Photojournalism – Michael Miller
Eagle photojournalist Michael Miller shares a few of his favorite images from the past year.
Online live coverage – Kenny Wiley, Travis L. Brown, Laura McKenzie
More than 100 people gathered for more than three hours on Sunday — with temperatures over 100 degrees for the first time this year — for a pr…
Sports Photography – Michael Miller
Infographics – Darren Benson
Second Place
Newsroom of the Year, Class AA – Eagle staff
Video Shorter than Two Minutes – Travis L. Brown
Video Longer than Two Minutes – Travis L. Brown
Comment and Criticism – Rob Clark
A painting by Dr. Seuss popped into my head during a recent event. The 1967 piece depicts a man handling an unwieldy yellow bird that is almos…
News Photography – Michael Miller
Third Place
Video Longer than Two Minutes – Travis L. Brown
Editorial Writing – Robert C. Borden
The president correctly wants all Texas schools to reopen next month so all children can return to class. Normally on this, we would agree with him.
News Photography – Michael Miller
Feature Photography – Laura McKenzie
Infographics – Matt Weber
Honorable Mention
Sports Feature – Travis L. Brown
Before Thanksgiving, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams issued homework for his team. Each player was tasked with writing…
Sports Column Writing – Robert Cessna
You can understand the safety concerns of Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III after losing a family member to COVID-19. And his plans f…
Sports Column Writing – Travis L. Brown
Twenty-four hours into my stay at the quarantine hotel for the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, I reached an initial conclusion.
Sports Column Writing – Jeff Perkins
I don’t envy the decision-makers at the University Interscholastic League and Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.They’re doing…