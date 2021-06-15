 Skip to main content
The Eagle's 2020 APME awards list
The Eagle's 2020 APME awards list

Horizontal Eagle

The Eagle staff won 22 statewide journalism awards in the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest.

The awards recognized work from across all sections of the paper and were announced via Facebook on Tuesday.

The Eagle competed against similar-sized papers in the Class 2A circulation category.

The APME Awards

First Place

Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year – Travis L. Brown

Star Photojournalist of the Year – Michael Miller

Photojournalism – Michael Miller

Online live coverage – Kenny Wiley, Travis L. Brown, Laura McKenzie

Aggies of Color Coalition Protest

Protestors and counter-protestors express their positions concerning the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on Texas A&M's campus during a demonstration outside the Academic Building on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Sports Photography – Michael Miller

20200307 AM V ARKANSAS MM 01

Texas A&M's Emanuel Miller (5) and Josh Nebo (32) vie for a rebound against Arkansas' Adrio Bailey (2) during game action at Reed Arena in College Station on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Infographics – Darren Benson

Download PDF Election Day 2020 Infographic A1.pdf

Second Place

Newsroom of the Year, Class AA – Eagle staff

Video Shorter than Two Minutes – Travis L. Brown

Video Longer than Two Minutes – Travis L. Brown

Comment and Criticism – Rob Clark

News Photography – Michael Miller

20200611 AM PROTEST MM 02

Texas A&M football player Keeath Magee II leads a student-athlete led unity walk near Kyle Field in College Station on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle

Third Place

Video Longer than Two Minutes – Travis L. Brown

Editorial Writing – Robert C. Borden

News Photography – Michael Miller

Sam's Club Fire

Feature Photography – Laura McKenzie

Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotter “Money” Merriweather gets a big hug from 6-year-old fan J.R. Pitman during Friday night’s performance at Reed Arena.

Infographics – Matt Weber

Download PDF A&M Schedule APME Infographic.pdf

Honorable Mention

Sports Feature – Travis L. Brown

Sports Column Writing – Robert Cessna

Sports Column Writing – Travis L. Brown

Sports Column Writing – Jeff Perkins

News Photography – Laura McKenzie

Sammy Catalena

Pallbearers carry the casket of Sammy Catalena as the Brazos County commissioner is laid to rest in Mount Cavalry Cemetery in Bryan on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Catalena, a well-known local businessman, owned Catalena Hatters, Texas Rose Boutique and the Sammy Catalena Rodeo and Livestock Co. He died May 19 at his home at the age of 72.

Infographics – Matt Weber

Download PDF APME A&M NFL Infographics.pdf
