The Eagle seeking readers' 9/11 memories

Next month, The Eagle will publish a special section marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and we are asking our readers to share their thoughts about that day.

Where were you on 9/11, and what has stayed with you over the years?

Send your memories to darren.benson@theeagle.com or fill out our form at theeagle.com/forms/9-11-memories.

We will use selected submissions in The Eagle, and some may be included in a special section being published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., to appear in publications across the U.S.