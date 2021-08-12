The Eagle seeking readers' 9/11 memories

Next month, The Eagle will publish a special section marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and we are asking our readers to share their thoughts about that day.
Where were you on 9/11, and what has stayed with you over the years?
Send your memories to darren.benson@theeagle.com or fill out our form at theeagle.com/forms/9-11-memories.
We will use selected submissions in The Eagle, and some may be included in a special section being published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., to appear in publications across the U.S.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.