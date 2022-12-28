The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 3: Escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez killed following manhunt, murders

Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The three-week manhunt of escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez and his subsequent killings of a grandfather and his four grandchildren is The Eagle’s No. 3 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in Saturday's edition.

The manhunt of escaped prisoner Gonzalo Lopez took center stage in Centerville in late May and early June as he evaded law enforcement from multiple agencies for three weeks before he was killed south of San Antonio on June 2.

Lopez, a convicted murderer, escaped from a prison bus May 12 near Centerville while being transported in a caged area of the bus from a prison in Gatesville to one in Huntsville for a medical appointment.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Lopez freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled from the bottom. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez that continued outside the bus. A second officer exited the rear of the bus and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving it down the road. The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting a rear tire. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez scrambled off and ran into the woods.

Lopez remained on the loose for three weeks until June 2. After law enforcement discovered the deaths of a grandfather and four grandchildren in a Leon County residence off Texas 7 west of Centerville, Lopez was labeled as the primary suspect and was reported to be driving a farm truck missing from the residence. A few hours later, Lopez was spotted by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office in Jourdanton, about 40 miles south of San Antonio. Gunfire was exchanged between Lopez and law enforcement and he was killed around 10 p.m.

An initial investigation indicated Lopez was the person who killed the five people at the ranch. The four boys were all students in Tomball. One of them, Waylon Collins, had just graduated and was planning to attend Texas A&M University this fall. Leon County Sheriff’s Officials said investigators believed Lopez entered the home sometime the day of the murders and gained access to multiple guns on the property before he killed the five members of the Collins family.

Centerville and Leon County residents told The Eagle they were thankful the manhunt ended, but were left with unanswered questions.

“I think there’s going to be a sense of relief, but I think they’re going to actually ask why and was he here the whole time because I think that’s what a lot of people are asking,” said Richard Beham, who lives a few miles north of Centerville. “Was he actually under our nose this entire time?”

Documents from the TDCJ and CGL, an independent consulting group, obtained earlier this month by multiple outlets, including the Texas Tribune, shed light into how Lopez was able to escape and inflict the chaos that ensued. Among the common factors in Lopez’s successful escape, according to the reports from the TDCJ and CGL, were short-staffed prison units and failed search attempts of Lopez before he got on the bus.

The TDCJ report showed that before Lopez was transported on the day of his escape, prison officers failed to properly search him at least five times, put on his restraints in an improper manner, and failed to properly examine and search his and other inmates’ property.

While Lopez was on the bus, the TDCJ report noted inmates said Lopez had two 8-to-10-inch metal weapons and what looked like a handcuff key in his mouth. A diagram in the CGL report showed how only two of three officer seats were filled and the one that was vacant was at the front of the bus near the restrictive housing compartment where Lopez was seated. Both reports stated several inmates “instigating a loud rapping noise, banging” which blocked the view of the officer seated in the rear compartment while Lopez conducted his escape. Inmate witnesses said that Lopez quickly removed his restraints and used the two metal weapons to break through the bottom of the restrictive housing compartment about 90 minutes later. At that point, Lopez attacked the bus driver and later escaped, which started the manhunt.

The TDCJ found there were 22 violations of directives, orders and procedures that led to Lopez’s escape. CGL’s report noted that the TDCJ took disciplinary action against over 20 staff members and supervisors involved in the escape.