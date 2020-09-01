 Skip to main content
The Eagle, other newspapers to hold virtual career fair next month
The Eagle and other Lee Enterprises newspapers will be hosting a virtual career fair next month.

The event, which will run Oct. 14-25, is a way for employers to connect with job seekers.

The deadline for employers to register is Oct. 2

For more information, go to gethired.anywherecareerfair.com or call The Eagle at 731-4737.

