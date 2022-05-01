The Eagle named Newsroom of the Year by Texas Association of Managing Editors

The Eagle newsroom earned 24 awards, including Newsroom of the Year honors for its circulation category, from the Texas Association of Managing Editors over the weekend.

The awards were announced at the organization’s conference in Irving.

The competition groups papers of similar circulation size. The Eagle competes in Class 2A with the Brownsville Herald, the San Angelo Standard-Times, The Facts, the Temple Daily Telegram, the Killeen Daily Herald and others. Winners are chosen by newspaper professionals from across the country.

Under the leadership of former editor Darren Benson, the paper earned top honors in the Newsroom of the Year category. Judges take into account the print edition and the paper’s website, combined with points compiled from awards that are earned in other categories.

“Smart headlines, good local feel to most of the op-ed pages,” the judge commented on the award. “Brazos 360 magazine features nice writing.”

The Eagle won top honors in the same category in 2019, also under Benson, who serves on the Texas Association of Managing Editors board.

“The Eagle newsroom staff never ceases to amaze me,” Eagle publisher Crystal Dupré said. “Just a few short years ago we won Newsroom of the Year and here we are again as a repeat winner. It’s strong, consistent leadership that brings this award home year after year. To top that off, there are another 23 awards received from multiple areas. We won awards for education stories, columns, photojournalism, sports, videos, editorials, infographics and on and on. I could not be more proud of this crew of hard-working, dedicated journalists.”

The newspaper took first-place awards in five categories. Three current and former Eagle journalists placed in the “Star” award categories, the group’s highest honor for individual journalists.

Travis L. Brown earned second place in the Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year category for a collection of his sports coverage, including his story on clergy blessing Kyle Field prior to the Texas A&M football team’s win over top-ranked Alabama; game coverage from that same upset victory; a column about the A&M men’s basketball team rebuilding; and a feature on A&M golfer Sam Bennett.

Former Eagle photographer Cassie Stricker earned second place in the Star Photojournalist of the Year category for a series of her news, sports and feature photography.

“Incredible work to catch the moment and the emotions of a moment so well consistently,” the judge commented.

Former Eagle reporter Kenny Wiley earned third-place honors in the Star Reporter of the Year category.

“Whether writing about a rodeo’s last stand, a lack of regional mental health resources or the fallout from February’s deep freeze, Kenny Wiley knows how to tell a story,” the judge remarked. “His strong leads and conversational writing style help guide readers through sometimes complex subjects, all while showcasing his solid reporting skills.”

Brown, Stricker and Wiley earned multiple honors. Stricker won second place in the feature photography category for a photo of the Aggie Band during a halftime performance. “Great angle and speed choices to show the intricacies of the performance,” the judge said.

Wiley was recognized for his reporting on the April 2021 shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan with a third-place award for deadline writing.

Brown tied Wiley for third place for his coverage of a man arrested after a standoff with College Station police. Brown’s video of former Texas A&M track star Athing Mu’s return to Easterwood Airport after the Tokyo Olympics earned honorable mention in the video category.

Brown also received an honorable mention in the sports feature category for his story on the blessing of Kyle Field, and an honorable mention for sports column writing.

“Appreciate that the reporter went the distance to get this story with all the context from the game impacts,” the judge said of the Kyle Field story.

Reporter Chelsea Katz was recognized with first-place honors in two categories. Katz’s video from a living history day at the Museum of the American G.I. took top honors in the video category. She also won first place in specialty reporting for her education coverage, including a story about a reunion of students and a teacher from Bowie Elementary School in Bryan, and a story about A&M Consolidated history teacher Chad Cryer, who died in December.

“Fabulous job injecting human voices into all your stories, with emotions of wistfulness, loss and poignance,” the judge commented.

Digital content coordinator Alex Miller earned first place in the sports feature category for his Brazos 360 cover story on Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, who is also known for his expertise behind the grill.

“I really appreciate how well this story explores another side of a very public man,” the judge said. “It’s well-written and engaging. Nice work.”

Miller also earned honorable mention for his video of the Franklin football team’s win over Gunter in the 3A-II state championship.

Photographer Michael Miller won first place in the sports photography category for a shot of a disappointed Destiny Pitts of the Texas A&M women’s basketball team during a tough game with Texas.

“Great picture,” the judge wrote. “Everything works — especially the expression — and that doesn’t happen as often as you’d think. … The disappointment — if not outright disgust — on the face of the A&M player is priceless.”

Michael Miller also earned an honorable mention in feature photography for a photo of a child and the Easter Bunny in Downtown Bryan.

“Catching her face in that moment made this photo happen,” the judge commented.

Managing Editor Rob Clark won first-place honors in the comment and criticism category for his Brazos 360 column about the fascination with eating extremely spicy foods. He also took third place and honorable mention in the same category.

“All heat-seekers would be searching for a glass of milk just reading Rob’s story,” the judge remarked of the first-place entry.

Clark also won second place in the general column category for a series of his Brazos 360 columns, with the judge commenting they were “well-written” and “clever.”

Executive sports editor Robert Cessna earned second place in the sports column category for commentary on the Texas A&M football team’s victory over Alabama, its loss to Ole Miss and the legacy of former A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair.

Opinion editor Robert C. Borden earned third-place honors for a selection of his editorials in the editorial writing category.

Alex Miller and former news editor Matt Weber took third place in the infographics category for an overview of the first year in the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller and former copy editor Brooke Phillips earned honorable mention for an infographic about the February 2021 freeze.