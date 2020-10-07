The Eagle is looking for stories about local first responders

The Eagle’s advertising department is seeking stories about first responders from area residents.

The paper will publish a special section on Oct. 28, National First Responders Day, in recognition of the men and women throughout the community who respond to emergencies.

Readers are encouraged to share their stories or messages of thanks by emailing photocontest@theeagle.com. Selected stories will be published in the special section.

Stories should be no more than 300 words, and the deadline to submit them is Tuesday.